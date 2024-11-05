These ‘sheer’ tights have a secret: They’re lined with fleece — and down to $13

Winter is already a time of short days, long nights and brrr-worthy temperatures — you shouldn’t have to skimp on your style too. That’s why we adore wardrobe items that offer warmth while staying on-trend, and one virally popular pick does just that: sheer illusion fleece-lined tights. You get the translucent look without freezing your buns off, meaning you can rock your favorite dresses, skirts and more without having to settle for being cold the whole time. One great example of this style is these tights from X-Cheng, which are on sale with double discounts for just $13 (down from $19).

Amazon Light-colored fleece creates a sheer illusion while wearing these tights, giving coverage while also providing a chic stocking look. Save $6 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

When it comes to cold weather, staying warm while still looking stylish is worth its weight in gold. But you won’t need to win the jackpot to buy these sheer-illusion tights — they’re just $13 with the on-page coupon, down from $19.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We love when a clothing piece has a secret, hidden detail, and these tights — available in sizes XS to 3XL in multiple colors — have a special one that makes them particularly perfect for the winter chill. They appear to be your standard sheer tights laid over fair-to-medium skin, but that’s simply a ruse! The bottoms are actually thicker than your typical stockings, as they are lined with fleece, with the beige skin tone showing through — not from the actual skin of the wearer, but from the skin-toned fleece itself. So you still get that classic sheer tights look, but without the chattering teeth in freezing weather to go along with it. No wonder these kinds of lightweight leggings have become mega-popular on social media as the temperatures have continued to drop. Chicness and coverage? It’s a pre-holiday miracle!

To be fair, this almost-magical illusion works best on fair-to-medium skin — but don’t worry, there’s a similar version for darker complexions, too!

What reviewers say 💬

These thermal tights are not only popular with TikTok trendsetters — they’re beloved by Amazon reviewers, too, who have given them over 5,300 five-star reviews to date.

Pros 👍

“I had seen advertisements for fleece-lined tights that looked sheer, and was honestly skeptical of them… Do they REALLY look like sheer tights, while also keeping you warm..? And I’m so happy the answer is YES! Not only that, they are very flattering and do not make your legs look thicker due to the lining. They are comfortable, while still slimming. I am seriously impressed!” raved one shopper.

Another reviewer raved that the tights allowed them to get the most out of their winter wardrobe. “I have lots of dresses and skirts that, unfortunately, I don’t wear in the winter when it gets cold outside. I had heard about fleece-lined tights and decided to give them a try. … They are definitely thicker than regular tights so I think that they will be very warm in the colder weather. … So far, I am quite impressed with these tights and am considering purchasing more in another color.”

A similarly-minded shopper agreed: “Where have these been my whole life! I always want to wear skirts and tights in the winter but always end up freezing. I wore these the other night, it got pretty cold and my legs stayed pretty warm. They also seem more durable than the typical tights you buy.”

“These tights are very comfortable, soft and warm,” enthused a final fan. “This is the first pair of tights that have not slipped down at all while wearing them. … I wasn’t sure if these would keep me warm (I’m always freezing) and they did. I love the illusion of them as well, the fleece actually looked like my skin without looking tacky.”

Cons 👎

“[The tights are] stretchy, but the seams are sort of weirdly placed on the butt and crotch area,” said one wearer. “I had to adjust them while wearing them every so often. It’s definitely tolerable but slightly annoying.”

Another writer added, “Really like these leggings, my only complaint is that they have a weird seam on the backside, so you have to wear them just right in order for them to not be uncomfortable. Other than that, they are great!”

Amazon You can grab these tights in basic black, of course, but you can also pick up a pair in holiday-ready silver-gray, red or green (pictured). Save $6 with coupon $13 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

