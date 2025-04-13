This $14 kitchen caddy drains right into the sink: ‘No more nasty wet spots’

There’s nothing quite like walking into a sparkling kitchen when you want to start cooking up dinner for the fam — pots, pans and dishes all in their proper places and the countertops are free and clear, ready for you to get to work. Sound like a fantasy? It doesn’t have to, thanks to the Cisily Kitchen Sink Caddy. This bad boy can corral all your dish-cleaning tools and products while keeping the counter dry. Right now, you can get it for just $14, down from $25 — that’s over 40% off and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for it.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This kitchen sink tamer is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen. (Though to be honest, even at its full price of $25, this gadget would be more than worth it for the peace of mind you’d have any time you wash dishes.) It’s also available in nine finishes to match your decor (though prices vary by color).

Why do I need this? 🧐

If you’ve got sponges lounging around your sink and your scrub brush has gone rogue, hiding behind the dish soap, plotting its escape, this sink caddy might just be the weapon you need for that war on clutter you’ve been planning. This kitchen sink savior keeps all your cleaning tools contained. It’s basically a little basket with compartments for your brushes, sponges and soap. It even has a movable divider that lets you customize the size of the compartments.

The caddy is designed to sit at the edge of the sink with — and this might be our fave feature — a little spout that collects water from dripping tools and drains directly into the sink. Yep, that means no more puddles on the counter. That alone could be the mind-freeing flourish you didn’t know you needed.

Keep the kitchen clutter tamed once and for all. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 3,800 shoppers have sung the praises of this catchall caddy for keeping their sinks tidy — and more than 40,000 have been bought in just the past month.

Pros 👍

“I like that it can be adjusted somewhat to make soap bottles/sponges etc fit better in the given space,” a savvy shopper shared. “The compartment meant for long brushes and similar items is a great height, so nothing is sticking out precariously. I didn’t realize it had a drainage hole on the bottom and a spout for water to flow into the sink, but that’s a great feature as well. Overall very impressed and happy with the purchase.”

“[I] have no counter space except by the faucet,” shared a five-star fan. “This fits perfectly! The faucet is mounted on top, not below the counter, and this fits perfectly over it. Also, the spout rotates so it can drain in any direction. Fits everything with space to spare!”

“The focused water spout helps me keep my counter dry!” gushed another rave reviewer. “No more nasty wet spots on my counter. Feels very clean.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say it’s not for every sink, but it could be with some adjustments.

“The only problem I had was the awkward setup of my sink,” wrote one reviewer.

Another shopper added: “For a ceramic glossed sink with rounded edges and top, it slides around on the surface so if it had even just some felt little bottoms it would stop it from moving around. Otherwise, that is the only complaint I have for this product. I will rig the bottom myself for my particular sink.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

