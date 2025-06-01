This comfy Playtex feels ‘like wearing no bra’ — at $18, it’s over 50% off

I think we can all agree that shopping for bras is, well, a real struggle. They’re either too tight, too loose, rub your skin uncomfortably or poke you in the sides (to name just a few common gripes). Conversely, everyone’s dream bra is supportive, comfy and actually durable — and Amazon shoppers have found a perfect example at a stunning price. Behold, the Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, now on sale for only $18 (from $39) — that’s over 50% off.

Amazon The soft, stretchy fit flatters and shapes the bust with no pesky wires in sight. $18 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

A good bra can cost well over $50, so at $18 (from a respected brand like Playtex, no less), this is an absolute steal. Plus, it’s received tens of thousands of five-star ratings, and it’s over 50% off. So toss that old bra to the side and treat yourself to this one. (Prices vary between style and color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra takes comfortable support to another level. It’s got higher sides, fuller cups, wider straps and a smoother back. It’s designed to provide a natural-looking lift and is made from moisture-wicking fabric to help prevent sweating.

This bra helps cover those unwanted back bulges with its stretchy satin material, and the cushioned straps relieve pressure and don’t dig in or slide off, leaving you free and easy for up to 18 hours. It comes in sizes 34C to 54DDD and 20 colors.

Not a revolution, but a revelation: A comfortable bra for less than the price of dinner? Yep. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The comfy, lift-you-up Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra has a 56,000-member fan club.

Pros 👍

“I have a full bust and usually cannot wait to remove my bra when I get home or out of the company of others. This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise,” raved an uplifted shopper. “It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!”

Another now-comfy customer said: “Almost like wearing no bra at all. The material is soft, smooth, silky and comfortable. The fit is well-designed with good cup support (no underwire), wide shoulder straps that don’t slip down, side and back straps that don’t bind or pinch. Fit is true to size. Great bra if you’re looking for comfort.”

“Awesome bra. Great fit and support without falling out all the time,” reported this secure shopper. “Can wear a V-neck without the bra showing, unlike many support bras. Just enough bra to do the job.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers offered a few caveats. “Doesn’t support posture, and cups are a little smaller than the other 18-hour style bras,” said one of them. “But it’s very soft and comfortable to wear. Looks natural.”

“I love the underneath section because it keeps my boobs from slipping underneath,” wrote a final reviewer. “And it’s not wire! The straps are nice and thick and should hold up for a while. The only thing I would change: I would give the cups a thicker fabric, because when I get cold, my nips show through a little bit. But that’s a problem I have with most bras.”

Amazon This ridiculously comfortable bra really does offer support for up to 18 hours, fans say. $18 at Amazon

