This flattering maxi dress is just $30 — that’s 65% off — at Nordstrom Rack: ‘Loose and roomy, so comfy’

With May coming to a close, our attention has turned to warmer days ahead — think afternoons at the pool and, of course, sundress season. Whether you love these summer wardrobe staples or shy away in favor of something less revealing, we have a style you’re sure to swear by — and for a great price. The highly rated Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress is a flattering, easy-to-wear maxi dress that has been a Yahoo reader favorite for years. It’s currently just $30 at Nordstrom Rack, down from $88 — that’s 65% off — for Memorial Day.

Nordstrom Rack With this stylish, comfy dress, your summer wardrobe is set — throw it on to lounge by the patio, use it as a beach cover-up or wear it out and enjoy being the talk of the town. $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you don’t want to spend a ton on flowy dresses this summer, you don’t have to. While some maxis cost upwards of $200, this gem at Nordstrom Rack is marked down to just $30 — a steal for such a flattering and comfy piece that you’ll wear on repeat all season long.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Let’s be real: Very few clothing items can be described as versatile. If it’s stylish, it’s probably not practical. And if it’s sensible, it’s most likely the opposite of fashionable. Well, this dress from Lovestitch breaks the mold.

The breezy frock is made with a lightweight gauze that will keep you cool on hot, humid summer days (read: it won’t cling to your body). Its relaxed fit keeps things comfortable and flatters all shapes and sizes.

But that’s not all — the V-neck dress has adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets. Style it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket or throw it over a bathing suit and turn it into a beach cover-up. This may be why one happy shopper exclaimed that it’s “really the perfect dress!” It’s available in sizes up to 2X and comes in 14 sizzling colors, from classics like black, navy and white to bright pink and yellow.

We found the unicorn of dresses — flattering, effortless and available in 16 shades of indecision. (Nordstrom Rack)

What reviewers say 💬

Nordstrom Rack shoppers rave about how comfy this throw-on-and-go dress is, especially during hot summer days. In fact, many of them are coming back to the Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress to stock up on multiple colors.

Pros 👍

“Love this dress,” said one loyal fan. “I have them in multiple colors and they transition nicely from spring/summer to fall/winter by simply adding sweaters, boots tights so on and so forth. And they have pockets. Simply love them”

“Go to summer dress,” shared a cool customer. “I love this dress. I have it in ten colors and I wear it throughout the summer. It’s like being naked but appropriately lol. I get hot fast and this keeps a nice breeze all over my body.”

One five-star reviewer pretty much summed it up: “My favorite dress – loose and roomy, so comfy. Love wearing to lounge in and take with me on vacations.”

Cons 👎

Some Nordstrom Rack shoppers caution that the maxi is extremely long, a potential issue for buyers on the shorter side. “I love this comfortable, flowy dress. My only complaint is that it was made for tall people,” said one reviewer. “I am 5-foot-6, and even with the straps adjusted all the way, I trip on the hem. I will need to have it hemmed. Other than that, I love it!” Another customer agreed, adding, “They should consider selling petite sizes for us shorter gals.”

Several reviewers mention that the sides of the dress poof out near the pockets. “Love the pockets, even though they do add a bit of visual mass to my hip area,” said a final fan. “It doesn’t bother me and I still think it’s incredibly flattering. I expect to live in this dress all summer.”

Nordstrom Rack Whether you’re heading to brunch or lounging around the house, this laid-back piece has you covered. $30 at Nordstrom Rack

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

