This luggage-mounted cup holder is a flight-attendant fave, and it’s down to $9

If you have an early flight, grabbing a coffee is probably your first priority after making it through security. After the caffeine’s in hand, you may find yourself asking a pretty common question: Where am I going to put this thing if my hands are full? Flight attendants say this luggage-mounted cup caddy is an easy solution. And, to sweeten the deal, it’s on sale for Amazon Prime members — just $9.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Most travel gear is expensive. And while spending a bit more on the best luggage is understandable, the accessories that go along with them shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. This dual cup holder was already affordable at $15, but the Prime-exclusive $5 discount makes it a no-brainer buy, especially because it’s backed by travel pros. (Note that the price varies depending on which color you choose.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you’re a traveler who tends to toss everything in your shoulder bag or backpack, or you just hate trying to keep your coffee cup or snack from touching any potentially dirty airport surfaces, this holder will come in handy. Also, it allows you to make your way to your gate without spilling a drop — all while keeping your hands free.

Since this holder has a built-in trolley sleeve, it slides right onto your carry-on. Plus, it’s adjustable, so you’ll be able to fit it onto just about any luggage handle. It’s made of durable, machine-washable cloth, and it’s water-resistant.

Flight attendants use this holder to keep their hands free while running through the airport. (Getty, Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 4,900 five-star reviews, this handy travel accessory is a shopper favorite. In fact, flight attendants have even chimed in to share how much they love this convenient travel hack.

Pros 👍

“I’m a flight attendant and I love this one!” said one reviewer. “I love the Velcro ‘quick detachment.’ It’s the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a pain. This one is great! There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for a phone or wallet.”

“It’s so easy to use and it fits perfectly in my bag when I’m not using it,” another flight attendant added. “I did refer to other flight attendants and have received many compliments.”

One airport traveler said it’s the “travel accessory you didn’t know you needed” until you get it. “Firstly, it folds flat and is lightweight, so I keep it in the pocket of my carry-on at all times. It’s easy to attach to the handle, and once it’s on there, it’s not going anywhere. I’ve been able to hold everything from large Starbucks or Dunkin’ coffee cups, to 20-ounce fountain drinks, bottled sodas etc.”

Cons 👎

One five-star reviewer has a gripe: “I wish there was a way to tighten it on my handle just to make it more sturdy,” the shopper wrote. “But it was definitely an extra hand when needed. Not disappointed.”

Another added that they’re not a huge fan of the velcro. “I wish this was just a circle of fabric,” the reviewer explained. “Maybe it would be harder to put on your bag, but, it would just feel more secure.”

