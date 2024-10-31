This sleek Dyson space heater — a rare 35% off right now — doubles as a fan

Hey, you with the chattering teeth — can we share something that’s bound to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? (Literally and figuratively.) If you’re looking to keep warm without racking up an astronomical utilities bill, here’s how: The Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan produces warm air pronto, and it just so happens to be on rare sale at Amazon. Because this small yet mighty machine is more energy-efficient than heating your entire home 24/7, reviewers say they’ve saved a bundle on monthly expenses — and since it doubles as a fan, you’ll be able to use it all year long.

Amazon Don’t be fooled by the fact that it’s under 2 feet tall — users say it’s plenty powerful. $295 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, this appliance hasn’t dipped lower than its current price since 2020 — in fact, it was the same price last Black Friday that it is now. With that in mind, we don’t believe it’ll be marked down by much less, if at all, for the rest of 2024, so you’d be wise to snag it while it’s over 35% off.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Most of us are familiar with Dyson vacuums and the Dyson Airwrap hairstyling tool — but the Dyson Hot+Cool is worth checking out too.

It functions as both a heater and fan, with multiple setting options for each. If you’re using it as a heater, you can choose between Focused and Diffused modes, the former of which targets a small area (like your chilly feet!), while the latter disperses hot air around the whole room. Come summer, there are direct cooling and gentle breeze settings.

Rather than relying on blades, which are a pain to clean, this heater is made of ceramic plates that work quickly to heat things up or cool them down. If you’d like full-room coverage, the appliance oscillates, and there’s also a built-in timer that can be programmed for up to nine hours. Oh, and no need to get up from your warm blanket on the sofa — there’s an included remote that allows you to control everything from a distance, and when you’re not using it, it can be stuck to the heater via magnet. Not too shabby, Dyson design team!

When it comes to aesthetics, Dyson always comes through — and this sleek space heater is no exception. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,000 Amazon customers are staying cozy (and cool half of the year!), thanks to their Dyson.

Pros 👍

“I live in a small home built in the 50s, and my oil heat bill is about $600/month (crazy),” wrote one happy user. “I basically replaced heating my home with this Dyson, which only adds about $50 to my electricity bill but has almost eliminated my oil heat bill. It’s been great so far!”

“I love that if I get too hot or cold at night, I can just reach over with the little handheld remote and press it until I get the right temperature,” raved another. “It’s lightweight, so if I want it blowing on my feet instead of my back, it takes two seconds to have it facing a different way. … You set it to whichever temperature you want, and it kicks in quietly without disturbing your sleep (unlike central heat and air.) It also cools. And it has a really awesome, unusual look.”

“This fan is great for heating a small space!” exclaimed a third. “We live in a one-bedroom apartment and bought this product to heat our space while not excessively using electricity. It works great to heat a space without getting too hot or needing to monitor the heater. We love that it is energy-efficient (no need to feel guilty while using it) and it is safe. My issue with generic plug-in electric heater fans is how dangerous they can be if you have pets or children. I love how this fan has a timer, and it just feels so much safer than cheap heater fans. Also, it is not an eyesore in our living room.”

Cons 👎

“I feel more comfortable with this heater in my little one’s room than others,” shared a parent. “It warms up the space quickly, it’s quiet and effective. Temperature control works great.” Their one critique? “If using at night, the light on the unit is a little bright, so you may need to cover it with tape.”

In addition, some users say the remote can be a bit finicky. “The remote must be aimed precisely,” noted a final fan, “but it effectively adjusts the temperature and the fan range. It is much safer and easier to clean without blades that can cut and collect dirt, yet still produces excellent airflow.”

Amazon “You spin me right ’round, baby right ’round, like a Dyson, baby right ’round, ’round, ’round…” $295 at Amazon

Another money-saving cold-weather essential? This on-sale blankie:

Amazon Cuddle up with this top-rated wrap, which is made of soft flannel and has three heat settings. At 50″ x 60″ it’s large enough for two, and if you’re worried about falling asleep, it turns itself off after four hours. “I lost my job and had to keep my electric and gas costs down by keeping my apartment at 55° in the winter, and as a result, I was obviously very cold,” said one reviewer. “This heated blanket saved me. It’s so comfortable and soft and I didn’t need another blanket with it, just had it under my comforter. Uses very little electricity and warms up quickly. Also, it warmed my whole body so I didn’t even need gloves or a hat.” Save $18 with coupon $22 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Home

Kitchen

View comments

Source