This South Carolina travel guide will spark joy for visitors looking for beautiful beaches, historic tours

Are you planning a trip to South Carolina but don’t know where to begin with your travel plans? Then this guide is for you.

South Carolina is full of unique experiences for your vacation. You could head to Charleston, where you can shop at one of America’s oldest markets and enjoy a scenic stroll through Waterfront Park.

Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head are ideal for a relaxing and unforgettable beach vacation.

Below is a look at these places and more that you can visit in South Carolina.

Charleston is one of the most popular cities to visit while in South Carolina.

Charleston is enriched with history and culture that is fun for everyone to explore.

While in Charleston, Charleston City Market must be added to your itinerary. The market is one of the oldest in the country, according to its website, and has been in operation since 1807.

The market is full of unique stops to explore, whether you’re looking for a bite to eat or a piece of art to purchase.

While in Charleston, a stroll through Waterfront Park or The Battery are popular activities to add to your trip, as well as visiting Fort Sumter.

For a unique tour of the city, you can choose to travel by horse-drawn carriage.

Myrtle Beach is a destination that allows visitors to cater their vacation to their liking with plenty of different things to do during their travels.

If you love a good carnival, visit Broadway at the Beach.

While there, you can find Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

At Ripley’s Aquarium, don’t forget to check out the underwater tunnel, where you’ll be surrounded on all sides by marine life-like sharks and sea turtles.

The Hollywood Wax Museum is also located in this area, where you can see life-size wax figures of all your favorite celebrities.

For amazing views of Myrtle Beach, take a ride on the SkyWheel, which rises 200 feet into the sky, according to the attraction’s website.

Hilton Head is full of beautiful beaches.

One of the most popular is Coligny Beach, which features tons of activities and restaurants to enjoy.

While in the area, be sure to take a tour of Hilton Head Distillery and visit the picturesque lighthouse in Harbour Town.

To travel through Hilton Head, biking is a popular way to get around, but you can also enjoy beautiful views on foot.

Hilton Head is a paradise for those who enjoy a game of golf with many breathtaking courses around the coastal town.

Hilton Head is home to the RBC Heritage, a PGA tournament held annually in April.

While visiting Greenville, you are sure to be surrounded by nature and wildlife for a memorable vacation.

Falls Park is one popular location to visit in Greenville. It’s located downtown and features a suspension bridge overlooking a waterfall.

Greenville Zoo can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike with so many animals to see, including owls, monkeys, goats and more.

If you desire to listen to live music or see a show on your vacation, the Peace Center is the place to go.

Check out the Peace Center’s website to discover what shows will be playing during your vacation.

The city of Columbia is full of historical attractions.

One is the South Carolina State Museum, which is full of exhibits that cover a broad range of topics, from history to art, natural history to science and technology, according to the museum’s website.

There is so much to see on the four floors of the South Carolina State Museum.

Another popular museum in the city is the South Carolina Military Museum.

It was first formed in Sumter County as the National Guard Museum and State Weapons Collection before it was moved to Columbia as the South Carolina Military Museum, according to the museum’s website.

