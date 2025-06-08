This top-rated duo brings thinning hair ‘back to life,’ and it’s on sale for $25

Did you know it’s normal to lose 50-100 strands of hair daily, according to the American Academy of Dermatology? With around 100,000 hairs on our heads, this might seem like no big deal. But if you’re noticing your scalp starting to peek through, it could be time to take action. Thousands of Amazon shoppers say they’ve found a solution in the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, formulated to thicken those precious strands. And guess what? Right now, you can snag this duo for just $25.

Amazon With biotin, hydrolyzed keratin, spirulina extract and several other nutrient-rich botanicals, this shampoo and conditioner duo combats thinning hair. $25 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This popular set, beloved by over 28,000 five-star fans, is marked down to just $25 — that’s almost 40% off. Plus, the generous 16-ounce bottles will last for quite a while, and they’re a fraction of the price of professional hair growth treatments.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This hair-helping formula, great for both men and women, is jam-packed with good-for-your-locks ingredients including biotin, zinc, collagen, peptides and spirulina extract. DHT blockers aim to help prevent loss and thinning, too. It’s safe to use on colored hair. Got curls? Fine hair? Dry hair? Oily hair? No problem!

Don’t think we’ve ever described a deal as “hair-raising,” but this one qualifies. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

According to this duo’s over 28,000 five-star fans, well, it just works — and it works so well that the words “life-changing” are used liberally when describing the results.

Pros 👍

“Hair that has life!” wrote one happy reviewer. “As a post-menopausal woman with thinning hair, this has brought mine back to life.”

“I started using this shampoo and conditioner approximately six months ago after reading a positive review for hair growth. After finishing both bottles of my initial purchase, I quickly reordered,” said a repeat buyer. “My hair hasn’t looked this healthy since my 20s (currently in my upper 50s) and my hair that used to not grow past the middle of my neck has grown well past my shoulders! Friends and family have noticed and asked what’s my secret — this is the only thing I’ve changed.”

Another thrilled shopper shared: “I have been thinning despite using oral biotin and salon-quality shampoo and conditioner at twice this price. I’ve used this product only three or four times and I’ve already noticed an improvement. My hair seems to have more volume, is softer and does not get greasy after a few days of not washing. I’m impressed!”

A final fan wrote: “I’ve tried several different biotin shampoos and conditioners, and this one is by far the best! After a few weeks of using it, my hair is noticeably longer, shinier, and feels much healthier. It has really helped restore life to my hair, and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Cons 👎

While the hair-nourishing results are impressive, some reviewers note a less-than-luxurious lather. And those with color-treated hair may want to alternate this duo with a color-saving shampoo to help preserve their shade. “The only thing that took me by surprise is that the shampoo doesn’t really lather,” noted this reviewer.

Other customers adore the product but would prefer a sturdier container: “The push pump from the shampoo container … did not rise and once unscrewed it just fell apart,” wrote a final buyer. “I wanted to return the product but my wife wanted this product so much that she decided to use the shampoo the old-school way. The way it moisturizes our hair and leaves it with a highly scented aroma! We will continue to use both products from now on!”

Amazon Thinning hair? This duo may help — over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have said it works for them. $25 at Amazon

Another great option? The Nioxin thickening system, which counts Alyssa Milano as a fan, is also on sale:

Amazon Wishing for a fuller mane? This Nioxin kit contains everything you need to get started on your own hair-thickening journey. The trio includes shampoo, conditioner and a scalp treatment, plus a thickening spray — all specially formulated to fight thinning. “Great for thinning hair,” gushed a satisfied shopper. “I love this brand, and for thin hair, it’s wonderful; smells amazing and helps [with] my hair growth and thickness. If you have never used Nioxin, you should!” $62 at Amazon

