This ultra-cozy oversized hoodie that ‘looks high-end’ is 40% off for a limited time

We’re deep into winter, but most of us would still like to keep “brrr” out of our vocabulary. We’ve found the ideal wardrobe addition to help: the Efan Oversized Hoodie. Stylishly baggy and oh so soft, it’ll make you feel like you’re wrapped up in a warm hug from the moment you put it on through, well, April. The coziest items tend to get more expensive as the temps continue to dip, but this warm piece is on sale in several colors, starting at just $28, down from $46 (nearly 40% off). But act fast — this deal is only good for a few hours.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This cloud-like hoodie starts at $30, only a buck more than the lowest we’ve ever seen it. And since a good quality sweatshirt can cost $50 or more, you’re looking at quite the bargain. Prices vary between the 20 colors and sizes, and while they’re this low you might want to grab a couple different shades.

Why do I need this? 🤔

With its fleece lining, thick, soft cotton-blend fabric and cocoon-like hood, this comfy pullover is an ultra-cozy winter staple that’s super on-trend. Fitted silhouettes are being swapped for cool, casual oversized ‘fits that still manage to look chic. This hoodie would look fab with a pair of leggings or jeans and boots, and you could also keep things relaxed with sneakers.

Advertisement Advertisement

If you need some extra warmth, it makes an excellent layering piece, whether you wear it under a leather jacket, trench coat, denim jacket or even your puffer on the coldest days.

If “effortlessly cool” is the theme you plan on sticking to this winter, this hoodie’s got you covered — literally. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,700 five-star fans rave about the coziness and quality of the Efan Oversized Hoodie.

Pros 👍

“This sweatshirt is perfect for throwing over an outfit when cold and for cooler days,” wrote one happy reviewer. “Very soft, and [the] color is exactly [as] advertised. I recommend buying this because it fits as expected, but it is a bit thicker than what I wanted. Still excited to continue wearing it. Easy to remove stains from the fabric too. Looks high-end, as if it was bought from Lululemon or Athleta.”

“Very soft, comfy and warm!” added a happy shopper. “Looks great and perfect for brisk winter walks! Very breathable material but holds body heat.”

Advertisement Advertisement

A final fan shared: “It’s just oversized enough that it can cover my butt, or I can hike it up a little, depending on the vibe of my outfit. The quality is also amazing! This is a great staple to have in your closet.”

Cons 👎

This hoodie used to have a version with pockets but does not any longer, and for some, that’s an issue.

“I was very pleased with the quality of the material and the thickness of the sweater,” said this customer. “However, I was disappointed in the fact that it has no pockets.”

Echoed another: “I still have these after having them about a year. The material is still super soft. However, the no pockets is killer.”

And if you’re looking for a comfy crewneck to complete your pullover collection, we love the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt, now majorly marked down:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Beauty

Source