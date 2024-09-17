Today’s best sales: $25 for an Amazon Echo Pop, 45% off a Shark robovac and more

Every day, Yahoo editors wake up and scroll through hundreds (and hundreds) of deals. Well, here are 10 of the best we’ve found today, so you can save some serious cash. First up, the Amazon Echo Pop is only $25 and comes with a smart color bulb so you can say “Hey Alexa, turn off the lights,” without getting out of bed at night. If you’re into robots doing stuff for you, Shark’s AI voice control robot vacuum is also 45% off. Some other favorite savings are this colorful Carote Knife Set (down to $18), this easy-to-use coffee mug warmer (on sale for $17) and this leather Kate Spade crossbody bag that’s marked down to $49 — a whopping 80% off! Check out these deals and more before they’re gone!
If you’ve always dreamed of saying, “Alexa, turn on the lights,” well, now’s your chance. This Echo Pop comes with a smart light bulb that can take on a standard hue or a brighter, bolder color. Consider it a starter kit, because you purchase more lightbulbs and add on. Soon, Alexa could light up your whole home! Of course, it’s also a speaker, so you can play music, listen to podcasts or just talk to Alexa.
“So glad I made the decision to purchase this item. I no longer have to get up to check the weather or turn on my light. This is all you need to keep you in the bed for that extra 5 minutes in the morning. On top of weather updates, you can also play music, set alarms, build a grocery list, set reminders and so many other things. It’s basically my personal assistant,” said one shopper.
“The Echo has really good sound quality for such a small speaker, and I love the features you can use with the Alexa app,” added another. “Really enjoying setting up routines so lights can turn on and off when I’m waking up, and my son loves the ‘dance party’ routine we created to make the lights flash rainbow colors and his favorite song play.”
This robot vacuum does it all — maps out your home, vacuums hard floors and carpet, and empties itself into its base (where it also charges itself). Get one while it’s on sale for its lowest price since Prime Day and you’ll have no excuse for dirty floors.
More than 21,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating too. One wrote: “LOVE my Shark. His name is Alfred, and let me tell you, Alfred has become part of the family. I feel emotionally connected to him, like he’s one of my cats. … You cannot beat the convenience of coming home to a clean house. You can schedule cleans or clean right before you get home. I’ll typically set up a schedule, but if I’m leaving for a few days, I’ll turn it off and do a clean right before I come home so my kitties don’t get freaked out. Alfred does a great job, especially with the litter dust that my cats track everywhere. He even gets the clumps of fur!”
This set of six knives can help you dice veggies, chop fruit, slice bread and cut through thick meats with ease. The fact that it’s fun to look at and comes with color-coded blade guards is just a plus. The set is also nice if you like to keep your knives in a drawer instead of out on the counter.
“I absolutely love these knives!” said one customer. “They make prepping enjoyable again. They are super sharp, fit comfortably in the hand, and have the perfect weight. They are so easy to clean. Nothing sticks to them so they never have to be immersed in water. Just wipe them off with a soapy cloth and rinse.”
Every day comes with its own struggles, but cold coffee shouldn’t be one of them. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer keeps your hot drinks hot by acting like a small hot plate. It’s basically a heated coaster. Just plug it in, turn it on and place your mug on top. It’s easy to clean and you can take it with you anywhere you go. It also makes for a great desk accessory.
“I don’t know what it is about hot drinks that I just cannot for the life of me remember to drink them until they are ice cold, but it has always been the main reason why I have iced drinks instead. This has solved all of my problems. It’s great and has kept my drinks warm literally all day,” shared one fan.
This cute, comfy knit top is on sale for just $30 (50% off!). It has an oversized fit, crewneck, trendy “bat wing” sleeves and fitted cuffs for a stylish look. Wear it with jeans, leggings, faux leather pants and more this fall and winter.
“The best, most flattering sweater ever! I now own six!” simply stated a shopper.
This 6-quart air fryer has racked up nearly 4,000 five-star reviews at Amazon — where it’s currently marked down to its lowest price yet. It can air-fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, reheat, cook from frozen, proof bread and keep food warm.
I have this air fryer, and I got rid of my microwave because, with all of Cosori’s functions, I no longer needed it. Plus, this cooks food fast and keeps things crispy. Put it in Turbo mode and you can have dinner ready in under 15 minutes. I have used it to roast a whole chicken, reheat leftovers, broil steaks, air-fry chicken wings and fries (of course), and dehydrate apple slices to make “chips” for a simple, healthy snack.
These earbuds may not rival AirPods in terms of noise-cancelling power or call quality, but they still sound great and promise even better battery life. Our editors recently named them one of the best products we’ve tested. In testing, we found that they fit snugly and comfortably with the medium-sized ear tips and hooks that came installed. (Other sizes are included for those with larger or smaller ears.)
“I really like the controls on these. Skipping songs is easy, turning them up and down is easy, and so is charging. I bought like three different kinds to find the best cheap ones and theses were the clear winner,” agreed one Amazon shopper.
Save $20 with coupon
The air quality in your home has a major impact on how well you feel and sleep. This mini purifier is sized for rooms up to 71 square feet. Just 10 inches high, it’s small enough to sit atop a nightstand or console, but it’s just fine on the floor as well. You can even add drops of your favorite essential oils to turn it into an aromatherapy machine.
“Can’t say enough about this little air purifier,” wrote one shopper. “So quiet, yet so powerful! This air purifier does its job well and does it quietly. I noticed a tremendous difference in air quality the first day I started using it. Gone are the morning stuffiness and headaches I was becoming accustomed to. Noise is minimal when set to fan speed 1. Quiet and reliable — did I mention it works?! It actually works!”
For over 14,000 Amazon reviewers, this eye gel is the answer to dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and under-eye bags — and all for just $20, down from $35 (that’s over 40% off).
“Today, I was carded. I’m 49,” said one longtime user. “The woman did a double take when she looked at me. She couldn’t believe I am 49! I’ve used eye cream for years, but this gel is just wonderful. I use it day and night and I have almost no eye wrinkles at 49.”
Check out the best eye creams of 2024 for more options.
Save $15 with coupon
Whether you’re traveling or running errands, a good crossbody purse is nice to have. Swing this Saffiano leather bag around your torso to carry all the essentials (plus a little more) and you won’t have to worry about accidentally leaving it somewhere, deciding where to put it while at a restaurant or digging through a larger bag to find your phone. It’s on sale in five colors, but the black will never go out of style.
“Love it! Perfect size and very classy style. Great for everyday use or in special occasions. Can’t go wrong with this purse,” said one buyer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.