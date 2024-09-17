Today’s best sales: $25 for an Amazon Echo Pop, 45% off a Shark robovac and more

If you’ve always dreamed of saying, “Alexa, turn on the lights,” well, now’s your chance. This Echo Pop comes with a smart light bulb that can take on a standard hue or a brighter, bolder color. Consider it a starter kit, because you purchase more lightbulbs and add on. Soon, Alexa could light up your whole home! Of course, it’s also a speaker, so you can play music, listen to podcasts or just talk to Alexa.

“So glad I made the decision to purchase this item. I no longer have to get up to check the weather or turn on my light. This is all you need to keep you in the bed for that extra 5 minutes in the morning. On top of weather updates, you can also play music, set alarms, build a grocery list, set reminders and so many other things. It’s basically my personal assistant,” said one shopper.

“The Echo has really good sound quality for such a small speaker, and I love the features you can use with the Alexa app,” added another. “Really enjoying setting up routines so lights can turn on and off when I’m waking up, and my son loves the ‘dance party’ routine we created to make the lights flash rainbow colors and his favorite song play.”