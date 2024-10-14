Today’s best sales: 40% off a Fire TV, Bissell’s Little Green for $98 and more

Prime members can grab this popular Fire TV while it’s nearly 40% off. Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just say, “Alexa, play Only Murders In The Building,” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. The TV also features vivid colors and high-definition picture quality, rare at this price point.

“This was the easiest TV I have set up in years,” said one shopper. “Love the fact that Amazon makes things so compatible with my account. Plug it in and ready to go. Got the Amazon soundbar also. Easy peasy and ready to go. Great picture, sound and everything works on the TV remote to control the soundbar. I highly recommend it. Great job Amazon you hit this one out of the park.”