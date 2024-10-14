Today’s best sales: 40% off a Fire TV, Bissell’s Little Green for $98 and more

With autumn in full swing, now’s the time to make the most of the chillier weather — and shop for the things you need while they’re on super sale. If you’re a big football fan, treat yourself to a new 50-inch Fire TV for nearly 40% off. Keep cozy in a pair of suede boots (that look a lot like another name brand) for 60% off. Make a hearty stew in a new Crock-Pot for just $27. Squeeze into your favorite skinny jeans with this top-selling bodysuit, almost 40% off. And clean your carpets before hunkering down for the winter with Bissell’s Little Green Machine, now 20% off. Check out these cozy deals and more before they’re gone!
Prime members can grab this popular Fire TV while it’s nearly 40% off. Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just say, “Alexa, play Only Murders In The Building,” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. The TV also features vivid colors and high-definition picture quality, rare at this price point.
“This was the easiest TV I have set up in years,” said one shopper. “Love the fact that Amazon makes things so compatible with my account. Plug it in and ready to go. Got the Amazon soundbar also. Easy peasy and ready to go. Great picture, sound and everything works on the TV remote to control the soundbar. I highly recommend it. Great job Amazon you hit this one out of the park.”
Your carpets and upholstery are no match for Bissell’s Little Green, according to Yahoo’s home and garden writer. You can use it on rugs, couches, mattresses and more to bring things back to that “fresh from the factory” feel. Just fill one of the tanks with a mix of water and cleaning solution, turn it on and use the hose to start scrubbing away stains and other messes. The dirty water goes into a separate detachable tank that you can easily dump out in the sink.
I have one of these, and I use it almost weekly on pet stains, food spills and more. Recently, my partner violently sneezed while drinking a glass of red wine on our white couch (true story), but the Little Green Machine got it all out (lucky for him). Get it now while it’s on sale, whether you have pets or just live with some clumsy people.
These suede boots look a lot like the ones from a certain name brand, but they’re on sale for about half the price. Inside, they’re lined with shearling, so they’re warm, cozy and should last you a long time. They come in this chestnut brown color as well as black, brown, gray, olive and taupe.
“I love these boots,” said one happy customer. “Very comfortable, excellent price, well made, color is as expected. When I received them, I ordered more. True to size.”
In the market for a new slow cooker? Get this trusty Crock-Pot while it’s marked down to its lowest price since the spring. You can use it to make all your favorite soup, stew and braised-meat recipes with little to no effort.
“This Crock-Pot is perfect!” exclaimed a five-star fan. “You don’t need anything fancy to get the job done! Very reasonable in price, easy to clean, very durable and cooked our chicken perfectly. A must-have for your kitchen!”
Save $23 with coupon
This bodysuit is an affordable option if you’re looking to smooth your figure and add tummy control, maybe for a fall wedding ‘fit. It’s made from 80% nylon and 20% spandex for a mix of stretch and compression. So what makes shoppers rave about this pick? Most reviewers compare the smoothing effects to those of Skims bodysuits. Yes, this shapewear is that good.
“The way this bodysuit snatches me is insane,” said one reviewer. “I wore it and everyone thought it was a Skims. … Don’t be alarmed by how small it looks when you first get it as it stretches very well and then absorbs the body. The waist gets really snatched and the bottom can be adjusted if you want your hips to pop or if you want to be a bit more tucked in.”
Need a new set of kitchen knives? This Cuisinart set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 5.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 2.75-inch bird’s beak paring knife, 8-inch sharpening steel, six steak knives, a knife sharpener and household shears. Whew! Plus, it all comes in a stylish wooden block.
“The weight of the knives is nice. Not too light, not flimsy — they feel substantial and of quality,” said one Wayfair shopper. “They are very sharp — both the blades and the appearance! I love mine and everyone I have shown them to loves them too. Very satisfied with my purchase.”
Not a fan of AirPods or don’t want to pay the hefty price tag? These earbuds offer 10 hours of battery life, and the case provides another 30 hours on a full charge. The active noise cancellation is also pretty impressive. Two microphones detect ambient noise and cut it from your ears, so you hear only what you want. The Active Aware feature helps keep you in the loop about what’s happening around you; important noises such as the honk of a car horn or someone shouting will come through — but the whine of an air-conditioning unit will be blissfully absent. These earbuds also come with a few sets of ear tips to help you find the perfect fit.
“I purchased these earbuds after my AirPods completely stopped working,” shared one user. “They have been the best earbuds I’ve ever owned, the active noise cancellation works really well for me when I’m trying to sleep or get work done, and the battery lasts forever.”
This stick vac has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up any and all dirt. When fully charged, it will give you up to 45 minutes of nonstop cleaning, and its rotatable brush lets it transition seamlessly from carpet to hard floors while easily maneuvering around furniture. A five-stage HEPA filtration system captures 99.99% of fine airborne particles, making it a great option for allergy sufferers. It also transforms into a handheld and comes with a crevice tool, brush tools and an extender tube to help you reach every inch of your home.
“It really works great and comes with extra attachments,” confirmed one shopper. “I like that the attachments are connected with the vacuum so they are readily available. Also comes with an extra filter. The best feature is the adjustable height so it’s easy for me, and my wife can use it. It’s also light and easy to carry, the suction is great — it picks up cat and dog hair easily. If you’re looking for a great vacuum, this is the one you want.”
Make soups, steam veggies, prep sauces, can goods and more with this 8-quart stock pot by Le Creuset. It’s on sale in a range of colors (and a few more sizes) right now.
“I bought a set of Le Creuset cookware in 1975. It was probably the best investment I ever made!” said one fan. “My pots and pans work very well with my new induction stove, but I needed to replace my stockpot. This stockpot I ordered (in Caribbean) is finished in an ombré enamel, and the darkest color matches the ’75 cookware!”
While Beats do go on sale from time to time, this is a great price. Here are the highlights: They’re wireless, foldable and durable, and offer up to 40 hours of battery life. If you tend to forget to charge your things, you’ll be happy to learn that five minutes of charging gives you hours of playback when the battery is low.
“Awesome sound quality, the build is solid and the price is right,” said one reviewer. “When connecting the headphones with your device, it’s very quick and syncs easily. Battery life is really good.”
More of the best sales to shop today:
-
Allbirds: Get up to 40% off select shoes for a limited time.
-
Coach Outlet: Get an extra 15% off fall sale styles.
-
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
-
J.Crew: Get up to 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 60% off sale items with code SHOPNOW.
-
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off 300-plus styles.
-
Madewell: Shop sale items starting at just $10.
-
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of new markdowns, and take an extra 25% off select sale items.
-
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more.
-
Spanx: Grab some of the brand’s top-selling styles, starting at just $9.
-
Walmart: Get up to 65% off with flash deals on home goods, apparel and more.
-
Wayfair: Get up to 60% off during the Big Holiday Sale.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.