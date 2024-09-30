Today’s best sales: 50% off a Fire TV Stick, $40 off a Shark steam mop and more

If you’re looking to cut the (cable) cord, the Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren’t quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it’s nice and tidy.

A fan raved, “This purchase right here? Absolute game changer! I mean, I was fed up with those ridiculously expensive cable TV subscriptions. So I took matters into my own hands and got this amazing device. And guess what? Now I’m practically running my own TV network!”