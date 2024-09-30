Today’s best sales: 50% off a Fire TV Stick, $40 off a Shark steam mop and more

Here at Yahoo, we’re devoted to bringing you the best deals each and every day, and today is no different! Here are the 10 best we’ve found that you can shop right now, including an Amazon Fire TV stick sure to up your entertainment game at a sweet 50% off; the ageless Martha Stewart’s favorite collagen mask for a fresh $14 (down from $20), and even the internet-breaking Clinique Black Honey lipstick (famously worn by Liv Tyler as the ethereal Arwen in the Lord of the Rings film series!) on rare sale for just $21. Check out these delectable deals (and many more) before they say sayonara!
If you’re looking to cut the (cable) cord, the Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren’t quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it’s nice and tidy.
A fan raved, “This purchase right here? Absolute game changer! I mean, I was fed up with those ridiculously expensive cable TV subscriptions. So I took matters into my own hands and got this amazing device. And guess what? Now I’m practically running my own TV network!”
Martha Stewart is practically the poster girl for age-defiance. One thing she’s done to keep time’s work at bay is regularly treating herself to facials at Mario Badescu’s skin-care salon. In fact, her facialist shared the star’s go-tos, and one major step in her routine is this face mask, which you can try for only $14 (down from $20) at Amazon.
“This tightened my skin and got rid of the bags under my eyes,” marveled one shopper. “It takes a week to start seeing results, but it really does work and is 100% worth the money.”
This double-duty delight’s motto is “tough on stains, gentle on floors,” and we love that it can tackle even the most stubborn of messes without damaging wood, tile, stone and other materials. It has three steam modes — light for quick cleaning, normal for everyday, and deep for stuck-on messes — and even works to sanitize floors, nixing 99.9% of bacteria when users follow the sanitization guide. Who doesn’t adore a little peace of mind in their cleaning?
“Bought it and it was the best decision I’ve made,” raved a happy home cleaner. “Works great and it’s easy to use. Very light compared to the mop, and what I love the most is that it doesn’t leave streaks on the floor like the mop used to leave. My floors truly look clean now.”
These earbuds may not rival AirPods in terms of noise-cancelling power or call quality, but they still sound great and promise even better battery life. Our editors recently named them one of the best products we tested.
“I really like the controls on these. Skipping songs is easy, turning them up and down is easy, and so is charging. I bought like three different kinds to find the best cheap ones and these were the clear winner,” agreed one Amazon shopper.
Save $20 with coupon
Got trees? They probably need a bit of pruning. Compared with a pair of traditional shears, this little battery-operated chain saw makes the job practically effortless. It’s only 4 inches long, and there’s a safety lock that has to be pressed before the saw activates. Plus, it comes with a handy carrying case, so you can safely store it when it’s not in use.
“I’m so glad I didn’t spend a bunch of money buying a lot bigger electric saw,” one reviewer said. “All I really need to do is cut small branches and saplings. This little guy did it with ease. I was really surprised at the power, to be honest with you. … It cuts through small saplings like a hot knife through butter. I would most definitely recommend this for small jobs.”
Save $51 with Prime and coupon
This coat has made headlines with its popularity, and for good reason. Even Oprah had it on her Favorite Things of 2019 list. Made by Orolay, it has some 20,000-plus perfect ratings from verified shoppers — and it has been spotted on influencers, fashionistas and celebs including Emma Stone. We know this coat will look just as cute on you, and it’s laden with awesome oversized pockets (six of them!), a fleece-lined hood, a windproof shell and extended sides that you can unzip to allow for a wider range of movement.
“I live in the north of Indiana and I have two of these jackets and I LOVE them!” gushed a rave reviewer. “I am often walking with the dog through fields with wind blowing! This jacket keeps you warm!”
This knife block set from foodie-favorite Carote has everything you need to get to cookin’. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a hardwood knife block.
“I read many positive reviews of this set of knives and once I received them, I must agree,” shared a user. “I’ve been using them daily for a few weeks and they’re very durable—the handles on the knives are particularly good — comfortable to hold and the blades make easy work slicing and dicing vegetables. I highly recommend them.”
Don’t be fooled by the unassuming tube: This is among the most-loved lipsticks of all time. While the feel of this lipstick is great, it’s the color that makes it shine — literally. “Black Honey” is a deep berry shade that suits, well, everyone. No matter your skin tone, eye color, hair color or age, you can’t go wrong, which is why it sells out over and over again.
Even though the shade looks on first glance like something Wednesday Addams might wear, the rich hue actually goes on sheer. Blue, red and yellow pigments mix into a creamy base that melts into lips, playing up their natural color. Think of it like watercolors but for makeup. One coat adds a little oomph to your natural lip color, or you can swipe on a few coats if you’re looking for a richer berry tint.
“I’ve never spent $20-plus on just lipstick ever but I took the plunge and it doesn’t disappoint,” wrote a Black Honey-loving convert. “It’s sexy! I can’t describe it, but it’s a gorgeous color. It glides on smoothly and stays on for many hours. Just buy it, you won’t be sorry.”
These cozy sleepers have a huge fanbase, and it’s easy to see why. The pillows are made from 100% cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows’ no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. They also feature cooling gel and breathable cotton, so you won’t get too hot at night.
Many shoppers credit them with relieving neck pain too. Said one: “I have had a difficult time sleeping, and when I would sleep, I’d wake up with a stiff neck. Finally! Pillows that are comfortable and supportive. I sleep through the night, and no more stiff neck. I definitely recommend these pillows.”
Save $32 with coupon
Moissanite is hot, even in engagement rings, and for good reason — it delivers incredible clarity and sparkle, but without the cost (and potential ethical issues) of diamonds. These classic studs are a beautiful example: they’re handcrafted, brilliantly glittery and sure to catch everyone’s eyes no matter the occasion. Moissanite is second only to diamonds in hardness, making these earrings a great option for daily wear without much risk of scratches or nicks.
One wearer called them “absolutely lovely,” adding, “Great color and style. They don’t bother my sensitive ears either.”
