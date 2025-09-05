Tourists offered ‘first-of-its-kind’ chance to stay at historic cathedral with a few rules

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of England’s great medieval churches is offering a once-in-a-lifetime vacation offer to history buffs – with a few conditions.

Winchester Cathedral, which dates back to 1093, announced in late July that it was opening up its deanery as a holiday rental.

Normally home to the cathedral’s dean, the Tudor-era deanery has been unused since the last dean resigned in March 2025. The rental is available until a new one is appointed.

The cathedral is known for being the longest medieval Gothic cathedral in Europe. Its host city of Winchester is around 70 miles southeast of London, located in the county of Hampshire.

In its listing, the church said the deanery, which dates back to the reign of Henry VIII, is available as a vacation rental for the first time.

“Boasting features such as a 70-foot-long gallery – originally created to entertain Charles II of England – and a Roman mosaic in the porch, the deanery is set within the inner Cathedral Close and its residential community including priests and virgers,” the statement describes.

The deanery also boasts an “abundant garden” filled with trees and flower beds, as well as proximity to the River Itchen – one of England’s unique chalk streams that has “gin-clear waters.”

Visitors won’t be sleeping in pews, but a Winchester Cathedral spokesperson told Fox News Digital that they’ll still get access to the cathedral’s nave.

“This appears to be the first instance of a holiday let offering short-term stays to temporary guests within a cathedral building located within the cathedral close.”

The access includes tours and entry to areas “typically closed to the public unless accompanied by a guide,” per the official.

“Based on the records available to us, this appears to be the first instance of a holiday let offering short-term stays to temporary guests within a cathedral building located within the cathedral close – a first of its kind,” the spokesperson said.

The official added that the deanery once hosted Charles II, as well as Queen Elizabeth II and former Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden.

The offer has a few caveats: You must rent for at least three days, and full payment is required at the time of booking.

For a week-long stay, the deanery costs around $6,000 – and during the Christmas season, that rises to roughly $7,300 per week.

Winchester Cathedral director of development Alasdair Akass called the deanery “a quintessential British home” that’s been thoroughly modernized.

“Renting the deanery is a one-of-a-kind opportunity, and we look forward to welcoming families to enjoy its tranquil and beautiful setting,” Akass said.

In a funny twist, the cathedral also noted that the first family to rent the deanery was from the United States – and happens to have the last name Winchester.

“[They] will occupy the building for 10 weeks for a family reunion,” the statement added.

England’s historic cathedrals are costly to maintain.

Winchester Cathedral’s site notes that the holiday rental contributes to the stunning roughly $19,000-a-day cost of upkeep.

