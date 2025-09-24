Treasure hoard found near Jesus’ Galilee site tied to forgotten Jewish uprising, archaeologists say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Israel recently found an ancient treasure hoard dating back more than 1,600 years – not far from where Jesus carried out much of his ministry.

The coins were found at Hukok, a kibbutz in northern Israel, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). Hukok is roughly three miles west of Capernaum, an ancient fishing town where Jesus preached and performed miracles.

Hukok and Capernaum are part of the Galilee region, which stretches from Israel’s Jezreel Valley to the border of Lebanon.

The coins, however, were not contemporary to Jesus. The IAA said that they date back to the 4th century A.D., over 1,600 years ago.

They were left by Jews during the Gallus Revolt, the last Jewish uprising under Roman rule, between 351 and 352 AD.

The hoard consists of 22 bronze coins found “in a small crevice prepared deep in an underground hiding complex,” the IAA noted.

IAA researcher Uri Berger said the hoard’s location suggests it was “carefully planned its hiding place, [with its owners] hoping to return to it when the threatening troubles were over.”

The coins were found in a pit at the end of a narrow, winding tunnel.

Interestingly, the hiding complex also dates back to earlier revolts, such as the Great Revolt in the first century A.D. and the Bar-Kochba Revolt, between 132 and 136 A.D.

“This shows that hundreds of years after these tunnels were dug out, they were reused,” the IAA noted.

“The hoard provides, in all probability, unique evidence that this hiding complex was used in one way or another during another crisis – during the Gallus Revolt – a rebellion for which we have only scant historical evidence of its existence.”

Researchers were “great[ly] surprised” by the discovery, which was found by volunteers excavating the complex for tourism development.

“Fortunately, it was the many volunteers excavating the hiding complex who actually uncovered this important treasure, and they enjoyed this great moment of the joy and excitement of discovery,” the IAA’s Einat Ambar-Armon said.

“The excavation thus became not only an important scientific event, but also a significant communal educational experience – one that brings the public closer to its heritage, and strengthens the sense of belonging and the connection to the past.”

In a statement, Eli Escusido, IAA director, said he hopes the Hukok site will “be a magnet for tourists from Israel and the world.”

He added, “We are working together so that the entire public can enjoy the hidden treasures of this site.”

