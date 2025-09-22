Trip.Biz Launches Trip.Biz ONE, an All-In-One Solution That Transforms Business Travel Management

Digital and Full-Service Business Travel Mobility Solution makes business travel management more efficient for companies, with consolidated bookings, policy compliance, AI and business intelligence features on a single platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.Biz, the business travel management brand of Trip.com Group, launched Trip.Biz ONE, an all-in-one solution that redefines how organisations manage business travel, at its annual Trip.Biz Transform 2025 conference in Singapore. As an all-in-one solution that makes the entire business travel experience more seamless for corporates, Trip.Biz ONE is designed to help organisations overcome existing challenges such as booking leakages in the form of off-platform bookings and overspending, non-adherence to travel policies and inefficient reconciliation processes.

“Companies need to redefine expectations on how business travel can support revenue growth amidst ongoing trade policy uncertainty and economic risks, and this has shifted from cost management to one that is smarter, safer and more sustainable,” said Tao Song, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.Biz. “With Trip.Biz ONE, we are bringing together three critical pillars – People & Service, Technology & Inventory and Sustainability – into a single, intelligent platform that empowers companies to deliver greater efficiency, stronger compliance and a better travel experience for every business traveller.”

With the launch of Trip.Biz ONE, Trip.Biz is able to directly address major pain points affecting business travel management, including cost control, policy enforcement, limited customer support and inefficient reconciliation. By integrating booking, policy compliance, workflow automation and AI-driven business intelligence features with real-time desktop-to-mobile synchronisation, Trip.Biz ONE is able to streamline the business travel management process to empower companies with a better travel return on investment (ROI) and peace-of-mind.

Key capabilities of Trip.Biz ONE include:

Consolidated Bookings & Policy Management

Single platform for multiple travel services including flights, hotels, airport transfers, ride-hailing, and car rentals with automated approval workflows Extensive booking selections through numerous inventory sources, including corporate negotiated rates Real-time policy compliance monitoring and enforcement



Advanced Technology Integration

AI-driven business intelligence via the Trip.Biz AI Chatbot, providing smart and flexible recommendations, real-time traveller support for enhanced traveller experiences Rapidly customisable configurations via in-house IT based on travel teams’ needs Comprehensive duty-of-care capabilities with dedicated traveller support



Strategic Business Intelligence:

Consolidated reporting insights and analytics Improved ROI through data-driven decision-making



Strengthening Marketing Leadership in Southeast Asia, with Global Expansion



In addition to the launch of Trip.Biz ONE, Trip.Biz is strengthening its market leadership in Southeast Asia while extending global coverage through partnerships. The company’s latest inked cooperation agreements are with Saudia Airlines, Pan Pacific Hotels Group and Constellation Travels in the Philippines to enhance its inventory offerings and local market penetration.

The platform’s digital-first architecture supports both traditional business travel and emerging bleisure trends, providing comprehensive solutions that adapt to changing workforce expectations. This approach positions Trip.Biz as a transformative force in redefining industry standards.

By adding predictive insights, and enhancing its ecosystem beyond booking selections through its partners and the strategic value of the Trip.com Group, Trip.Biz is well-positioned to be the strategic business travel partner that empowers companies to travel smarter, safer and more sustainably now and into the future.

About Trip.Biz

Trip.Biz, a digital-first full-service travel management company (TMC) powered by Trip.com Group, provides an all-in-one solution that streamlines business travel with human-centric technology and a people-first approach, offering extensive global content, exceptional service, and ESG solutions. As the fastest-growing TMC in the last few years, we have been trusted by over 15,000 multinational corporations and more than 1,000,000 small to medium-sized enterprises globally. At Trip.Biz, we are dedicated to providing cost-effective and time-efficient travel solutions, empowering businesses to focus on what truly matters – growth and success. By saving on travel costs and time, our clients can invest more in their core operations and achieve their business outcomes.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

