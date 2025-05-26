Triple discounts! This ‘genius’ travel wallet is only $8 for Memorial Day

Much like our wardrobes and personalities, the wallet we employ in our workaday lives is a tad different than what we sport when we’re on vacation. Most of the time, you just need something to hold your cards and cash while you run to the store. But if you’ve got a summer getaway on the horizon, you’ll need something smarter — and maybe a little more secure. Something like the Travelambo Women’s RFID-Blocking Wallet. It’s inexpensive, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (radio frequency identification) blocking. And for Memorial Day, it’s just $8 thanks to this triple-discount deal.

Amazon Designed to corral your essentials, this wallet is made with leather for a luxurious feel without the luxury price tag. Save $7 with Prime and promo code | Lowest price ever 74NRYK5U $8 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

In terms of saving space and creating order, this is truly a wallet like no other, fans say. (Can more than 56,000 verified reviewers be wrong?) And with this double discount, it’s down to the lowest it’s ever been in sleek black (prices vary for other colors).

Why do I need this? 🤔

Shoppers report that this slim wallet is the ideal size to keep everything in one place without the bulk. The leather bifold has an impressive 15 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills. RFID blocking protects your sensitive information, which is a must when you’re on the road. And speaking of security, reviewers are fans of the zippers and the two-button closure, which provide even more layers of protection.

As far as the design goes, each wallet is handmade by a team of artisans. And you get to choose from over 30 colors, from neutrals to brighter hues.

This wonder wallet has raked in more than 56,000 five-star reviews. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Tens of thousands of jet-setters (and staycationers) love this wallet for its style and security.

Pros 👍

“I have been trying to find a wallet that I like, and I found it,” recalled this five-star fan. “I love that it is thin and will accommodate 17 cards. I keep cash in one of the zippered sides and a few checks in the other. It is lightweight but still thin with everything in it. The material is also very nice.”

“This is truly the best wallet ever,” said this superlative-spewing shopper. “I have been looking for a wallet like this — one that opens where you can easily see all of your cards and take them out in an efficient way. Its design is perfect. Small and user-friendly. It fits beautifully in my purse, computer bag or back pocket. Whoever designed this wallet is truly a genius.”

“Very functional,” attested a now-organized reviewer. “It holds a lot of cards, my driver’s license is easy to remove if necessary, and its slim design fits nicely in my small purse.”

Cons 👎

“Cute and very slim, which is exactly what I was looking for!” said this seeker. “The only reason I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars is because the wallet was very ‘bendable’ unless all the card slots are full, which is not what I was expecting.”

“While the zippered compartments hold enough cash, I sort of had to twist and turn it to get it in beneath the zipper ends,” remarked this miffed moneybags. “If you fold it in half into a wad, it looks and feels bulky.”

Amazon This practical sidekick will corral your cards and cash without weighing down your purse. Save $3 with code 74NRYK5U $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

