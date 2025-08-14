Over 13,000 meaningful actions captured through digital journaling and care pack contributions, aiding 5,000 families across Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tropicana Twister’s ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ campaign, an uplifting digital initiative that encouraged Malaysians to journal acts of kindness for a good cause, concluded with a heartfelt handover ceremony celebrating two major milestones: the distribution of RM200,000 in care packages to 5,000 underprivileged families nationwide, and the brand’s official induction into the Malaysia Book of Records for the “Most Digital Journals Collected in an Online Campaign”.



Tropicana Twister’s ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ Campaign Transforms Kindness into RM200,000 Aid, Earning National Recognition

Launched during a season synonymous with reflection and generosity, the campaign resonated deeply with the spirit of Ramadan and Raya – where even the smallest gesture, like sharing a meal or a drink can spark meaningful change. The ceremony served as both a celebration and a tribute to the empathy and unity shown by Malaysians, with each journaled deed matched by Tropicana Twister through tangible support.

Aditya Sheoran, PepsiCo Franchise Senior Director, shared, “We wanted to encourage Malaysians to take a moment to reflect and share kindness in a simple, intentional way. Not everyone has the means or time to carry out acts of goodwill themselves, and that’s where we stepped in. Every journaled act was our cue to act on behalf of the nation, delivering help to those who need.”

“That’s how ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ came to life, a movement built on the belief that when goodness is shared, it multiplies. As a brand rooted in nourishing moments, we knew we had the potential to do more than just refresh, and we are proud to have sparked a movement that continues to touch lives and strengthen our sense of community,” added Aditya.

In partnership with The Lost Food Project and Kechara Soup Kitchen, the campaign ensured that care packs reached communities that often go overlooked. A total of around 50,000 meals made their way to 5,000 underserved families nationwide – bringing not just food to the table but also some relief for parents striving to provide for their families.

Amid the pressures of daily life, this initiative served as a gesture of care to the recipients, providing support that helped ease the burden.

Reflecting on the campaign’s deeper resonance, Jennifer Lee, PepsiCo Head of Marketing, added, “The response received was heartfelt, powerful, and genuine. Each journaled deed, no matter how small, helped build something meaningful. We witnessed the impact firsthand, as joy and gratitude lit up the faces of those we reached. This demonstrates that unity and compassion still thrive in our communities.”

Building on this groundswell of goodwill, the Malaysia Book of Records recognition not only highlighted the campaign’s innovative digital approach but also emphasised the strength of collective participation during the festive season. This milestone is part of our efforts in uplifting underserved communities, in line with PepsiCo’s mission to drive purposeful impact through culturally relevant engagement.

“Being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records is truly an honour, but beyond the accolade, we are heartened to serve thousands of underserved families and brighten their day. It is a tribute to the generosity of everyday Malaysians who chose to make a difference. This campaign wouldn’t have been possible without our partners, NGOs, and retailers. Together, we’ve proven that simple stories of kindness can scale into real-world impact,” added Jennifer.

Sharing this sentiment, Gayathri Liew, PR & Communications Manager of The Lost Food Project said, “For many of our beneficiaries that are facing food insecurity, receiving this food support meant having breathing room in already-stretched budgets. With Tropicana Twister’s contribution, we were able to ease the financial stress and improve the nutritional intake of thousands of individuals. More than just a donation, this partnership is a reminder that collective kindness and shared sustainability values can uplift communities facing hardship.”

By reimagining everyday kindness as part of a greater purpose, the campaign exemplifies how brands can lead with purpose and drive real change.

For more information, please follow Tropicana Twister’s Facebook (@https://www.facebook.com/mytropicana).

Source