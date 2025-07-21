Truist’s Patrick Scholes talks Royal Caribbean’s rating cut

Truist’s Patrick Scholes joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the decision to cut Royal Caribbean’s stock rating and his top picks in the travel sector for the second half of the year.
03:48
5 hours ago
Share
Truist’s Patrick Scholes joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the decision to cut Royal Caribbean’s stock rating and his top picks in the travel sector for the second half of the year.
03:48
5 hours ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024