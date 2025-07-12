Trump set to join prestigious presidential roadway honor roll near his beloved Florida estate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stretch of Florida roadway leading to Mar-a-Lago could soon be renamed in honor of President Donald Trump – the latest effort by many lawmakers throughout the country to memorialize the current commander-in-chief.

Palm Beach County commissioners this week unanimously approved a measure to rename Southern Boulevard “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard,” according to The Associated Press (AP).

The east-west roadway leads to Trump’s home in Palm Beach.

It’s the route Trump’s motorcade takes when he travels to and from his Mar-a-Lago estate and Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump supporters frequently line Southern Boulevard to greet the president during his trips home from Washington.

But it wouldn’t be the first boulevard in Palm Beach County to be named after a Republican president.

A street in Delray Beach – about 20 miles south of Mar-a-Lago – was renamed George Bush Boulevard in honor of former President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.

Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, has two Palm Beach County roadways named after him.

Riviera Beach, about 12 miles north of Palm Beach, renamed a roadway President Barack Obama Highway in 2015, two years after the city of Pahokee – in the western reaches of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee – changed the name of a street to Barack Obama Boulevard.

The Federal Highway Administration told Fox News Digital it does not have a directory or database of federal roadways named after U.S. presidents.

But the U.S. Census Bureau released a list of the most popular street names in 1993. It revealed that George Washington, the nation’s first commander-in-chief, leads all presidents with the most roadways named after him.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, is second on the list, followed by Andrew Jackson, the nation’s 7th president.

The fourth-most common street surname is Johnson – in honor of Andrew Johnson (17th president) and/or Lyndon B. Johnson (36th president).

Others on the list include Thomas Jefferson (3rd president), Woodrow Wilson (28th), Adams (in honor of John Adams, 2nd president, or son John Quincy Adams, 6th president), Zachary Taylor (12th) and James Madison (4th).

Roadways of modern presidents represented in many major U.S. cities include John F. Kennedy (35th), Ronald Reagan (40th) and Barack Obama (44th).

Reagan has parkways (in Georgia and Indiana), a highway (in Ohio) and a freeway (in California) named after him.

There’s also the Ronald Reagan Trail in Illinois, Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Texas and the Ronald Reagan Turnpike in Florida.

Obama has had several avenues (in Florida, Illinois, Mississippi and Ohio) and boulevards (in California, Florida, Georgia and Missouri) named after him.

Kennedy has an expressway in Chicago, a boulevard in Philadelphia and a street in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In downtown Minneapolis, a sequence of streets is named after presidents, going west to east in chronological order.

Elsewhere in the country, nearly two dozen miles of a U.S. highway in Oklahoma were renamed for Trump in 2021, while states like Arizona and Kentucky have proposed similar legislation.

Trump also has an avenue named after him in Hialeah, Florida, a suburb of Miami.

Under Florida law, if a “bridge or road segment being designated is located in more than one city or county, resolutions supporting the designation must be passed by each affected local government prior to the erection of the markers.”

Since Southern Boulevard passes through West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, those municipalities must still approve such measures.

