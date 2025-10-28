Tsingke Biotech Showcased AI-Powered Biomanufacturing Solutions at 2025 Festival of Biologics

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. , a pioneer in molecular manufacturing, showcased its next-generation integrated platforms at the 2025 Festival of Biologics in Basel. Over 2,000 biotech experts from 50 countries attended, witnessing Tsingke’s AI-driven solutions for gene and RNA design, antibody discovery, and scalable GMP-grade biologics production, highlighting the company’s role in bridging laboratory research with industrial-scale manufacturing.

Industry Trends Highlighted:

Early-stage developability: process validation begins during discovery

process validation begins during discovery Data-driven design: AI and NGS redefine antibody and protein engineering

AI and NGS redefine antibody and protein engineering Multimolecular integration: ADCs, PROTACs, and AOCs reshape biologics

“The boundary between research and manufacturing is fading — scientists are validating manufacturability in the lab, while industry adopts results faster than ever,” said Nan Zhang , Marketing Manager of Tsingke Biotech.

Tsingke’s Perspective: From Gene Synthesis to Scalable Manufacturing

As a full-stack Gene Factory, Tsingke Biotech demonstrated capabilities spanning DNA/RNA synthesis, antibody expression, and nucleic acid process development. Its integrated platform connects discovery with scalable production, enabling a smooth transition from innovation to industrial manufacturing.

Tsingke’s Capabilities:

High-throughput gene synthesis and modified primers for epitope mapping

Chemically modified oligos and conjugation modules for ADC/PROTAC/AOC R&D

Optimized nucleic acid purification and LNP encapsulation for process translation

Together, these capabilities position Tsingke to respond to emerging trends and advance next-generation biologics.

Guided by its vision, “The Great Tsingke Gene Factory,” the company advances biomanufacturing through automation, digital design, and precision synthesis. “The Festival of Biologics bridges scientific breakthroughs and industrial application,” added Nan Zhang.

About Tsingke

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. is a leading biotechnology company providing comprehensive solutions for research and therapeutic development. With expertise in molecular biology, genetics, and protein science, Tsingke offers custom DNA/RNA synthesis, gene cloning, protein expression, antibody discovery, and viral vector packaging (AAV, LV, AdV). Its ISO 13485–certified facilities and Class 100,000 cleanroom ensure consistent quality and reliability. Backed by advanced automation and a global scientific team, Tsingke accelerates innovation in drug discovery, functional genomics, and genetic engineering—empowering researchers worldwide with cutting-edge biomanufacturing solutions.

For news and updates, follow Tsingke Biotech on LinkedIn .



Tsingke Biotech booth at the Festival of Biologics 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, showcasing their full-stack molecular manufacturing solutions from DNA/RNA synthesis to antibody expression.

Contact: market@tsingke.com.cn