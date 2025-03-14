TUKU Collaborates with Dendy Darman to Present First Store in Bandung

BANDUNG, Indonesia, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toko Kopi Tuku (TUKU) celebrates the opening of TUKU Ambon, their first store in Bandung, marking the expansion of this renowned local coffee brand into the City of Flowers. This 61st store reaffirms Toko Kopi Tuku’s commitment to being a good neighbor in their 10th year. Celebrating Indonesian culture, namely the spirit of togetherness, this store is envisioned as a community hub, a place where people from all walks of life can gather, share stories, and enjoy TUKU’s signature products and services.



TUKU Ambon, Bandung

“From the very beginning, TUKU has strived to be an integral part of people’s daily lives, not just a place to grab a coffee. Through Toserbaku, we are dedicated to offering more beyond coffee; we provide high-quality merchandise for the everyday needs of our customers. Bandung, with its vibrant creativity and community spirit, is the perfect place to continue this journey. We aim to create a simple yet meaningful space where TUKU products and services can be enjoyed in a comfortable and familiar setting,” said Andanu Prasetyo, CEO & Founder of TUKU

TUKU Ambon is the first Toko Kopi Tuku location designed in collaboration with Dendy Darman, a Bandung-based designer and long-time Tetangga TUKU (the term for TUKU’s loyal customers). Dendy, affectionately known as Uncle Dendy, drew primary inspiration from the cozy comfort of traditional Bandung homes, combined with a minimalist, modern touch.

The dominance of wooden elements provides a warm, natural texture while also reflecting Indonesian architecture. Recycled materials and concrete from waste materials are also used, creating semi-permanent elements that can be moved and reused—a small step towards sustainability.

“More than just a place to grab coffee, Toko Kopi Tuku Ambon is designed to create a familiar and warm atmosphere, like being at a neighbor’s house. The goal isn’t to be an instagramable photo spot, but rather to provide a more personal and meaningful experience,” says Dendy Darman, Founder and Designer of Dendy Darman Studio (DDS).

At TUKU Ambon, customers can enjoy a series of engaging experiences, starting with the comfortable “trunk”-shaped queue. The open space then invites visitors to delve deeper into the experience, with glass walls and a terrace that blend seamlessly with the surroundings of Ambon Street, offering views of lush trees and the vibrant atmosphere of Bandung.

The coffee bar area offers the iconic Es Kopi Susu Tetangga as well as a variety of classic coffee drinks such as Cappuccino, Latte, and Mocha, plus black coffee options like Long Black and Cold Drip Santai. Customers can also find non-coffee options like Es Teh Susu Tetangga, and snacks such as Donat Kampung and Bolu Piscok, which are perfect to enjoy with coffee.

Unlike other TUKU stores located in the Greater Jakarta area, TUKU Ambon also offers a variety of snacks made fresh in the kitchen throughout the day. Ranging from Baso Tahu; Gorengan; to Lontong, Tukudapan is made with the desire to cater to local Bandung tastes with a familiar yet distinctive TUKU flavor.

With the opening of TUKU Ambon, Toko Kopi TUKU hopes to become a part of the Bandung community and make a positive contribution to the city. Additionally, the coffee scene in Bandung is rapidly developing with a variety of coffee shops, from independent coffee shops to large chains that showcase the city’s unique character. Bandung is also home to talented baristas and roasters who are constantly experimenting with brewing techniques and high-quality local coffee beans. TUKU’s presence is expected to contribute to the dynamics of diversity and enliven Bandung’s coffee industry with a closer and more friendly experience.

Instagram: @tokokopituku

Source