Tundra Esports crowned BLAST Slam IV Singapore 2025 champions at BLAST’s first Dota 2 arena show

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — British esports organisation Tundra Esports were crowned BLAST Slam IV champions on Sunday evening in Singapore’s Indoor Stadium, taking home $300,000 after overcoming Team Falcons 3-2 in the Grand Final. It was an intense affair going the full distance, with Falcons starting the series off in confident fashion before Tundra rallied a comeback to take the final two games. The 1 million US dollar event extended past the 5000 fans attending the event, with the broadcast reaching 50 territories in 15 official languages garnering more than 21.9 million views.



Image credit: Blast

BLAST Slam viewership continues to grow with the Singapore event overtaking the previous Slam III with fans consuming more than 6.7 million hours across the tournament. The Singaporean event also broke BLAST’s peak viewership record, with more than 289 thousand viewers.

With competition starting back in October, 12 hopeful teams kicked off their chances of qualifying to the Singapore Indoor Arena finals, with the six successful teams playing at BLAST’s first Dota arena show. It was a truly global competition with players from 19 nations battling in the Lion City.

Four South East Asian competitors rose and fell over three days of action with Indonesian star Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon from Tundra Esports flying the banner for SEA in the Grand Final. It was also a homecoming of sorts for Tundra’s coach David ‘MoonMeander’ Tan who had previously lived in Singapore for 16 years. As for Tundra, it was a continuation fo their BLAST Slam streak, winning all three BLAST Slam events so far in 2025.

David “MoonMeander” Tan, the coach from Tundra Esports, said: “It feels amazing to come back to Singapore, the first thing I did was bike at 5am across Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay all by myself. It’s an insane feeling to play with this crowd. South East Asian crowds are always the best, my favourite crowd. Their energy is insane and their passion for the game is unmatched!”

BLAST Slam IV signalled the beginning of a Multi-year partnership between BLAST and Singapore Tourism board, with a further four arena events coming over the duration of the partnership, strengthening Singapore’s reputation as one of Asia’s leading esports and live entertainment destinations.

Dota action will return to the BLAST stage in December for the BLAST Slam V in Chengdu, China. Six more hopeful teams will travel to China to battle at the Wuliangye Culture & Sports Center from 5-7th December, with Tundra hoping to keep their BLAST streak alive.

About BLAST

BLAST is a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level.

BLAST is famous for pioneering the esports category through stunning high production quality, big creative ideas and game changing fan-first moments. Bringing together the biggest teams and brightest superstars to fight it out for glory and big-money-multi-million-dollar prize pools in the world’s biggest arenas from London and Singapore to Austin and Rio.

BLAST has offices in Copenhagen (HQ), London, Berlin, Mumbai and soon to be New York City. The company is currently working with world-leading game publishers Epic Games, Valve, KRAFTON and Ubisoft to produce, market and deliver esports for popular titles Rocket League, Fortnite, Rainbow Six, PUBG, Dota2 and Counter-Strike 2.

Source