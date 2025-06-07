Turn your garden into a hummingbird haven with these enchanting outdoor essentials

Fancy making new feathered friends this summer? It’s surprisingly easy to attract hummingbirds to your yard: You can find the species all over the country, and both colorful flowers and simple feeders can get them flocking. Create a hummingbird garden, and you’ll be taking part in one of the biggest gardening trends of the year. “We’re seeing a ton of interest in hummingbirds,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trendspotter for the plant company Monrovia. “They create so much movement and life in the garden, and I think people want that more and more.”

Beyond their charm, hummingbirds pollinate plants similar to bees and butterflies, which helps sustain the ecosystem. “We’re calling them the ‘glamour pollinator.’ They’re great because they’ll take the nectar from a plant and spread it around to other plants,” Tamony says. Once they visit your yard, the same birds are likely to return year after year, which means you’ll have pals for life! Consider a hummingbird garden an essential upgrade. Here’s how to feather your nest, ahem, yard to make it happen.

Add colorful native plants

Look for bright, tubular flowers that contain nectar that hummingbirds feed on. Bee balm, trumpet honeysuckle, sage, columbine, lantana and pentas are all smart picks, but check that they’re native to your area before planting them. (If you’re not sure, visit your local nursery and ask or you can check this plant database from the National Audubon Society.) Hummingbirds are most drawn to the color red, but orange and pink blooms will also do the trick. Mix annuals and perennials and try to use plants with different bloom times, so there’s always nectar available during the season.

Whatever flowers you choose, the pros at Monrovia recommend planting several together so there’s enough nectar. Avoid insecticides and herbicides to keep your visitors from ingesting poison.

Hang a hummingbird feeder

These tiny birds have a huge appetite: They must eat every 10 to 15 minutes, which means visiting more than 1,000 flowers per day! To supplement natural food sources, hang a hummingbird feeder filled with sugar water, which you can make by combining 1/4 cup sugar with 1 cup water and boiling it for one to two minutes, according to Audubon.

Nectar can spoil, especially if it’s hot out, so it’s extremely important that you change the sugar water regularly and watch for any signs of cloudiness, which indicate that it’s going bad. And clean out feeders about once a week. Audubon suggests using a solution of one part white vinegar to four parts water, then rinsing well with warm water.

Provide shelter and water sources

Though hummingbirds are known more for flitting about than staying in one place for long, they do need perches and sheltered areas for protection from predators and extreme weather. Trees (of any size) and shrubs — including container varieties —will do the trick, but if you don’t have any in your yard, you can add ready-made perches near feeders and flowers. Even a dead branch with little twigs can serve as a resting spot. You’ll also want to have a constant source of fresh water for both drinking and bathing. These little birds love to sit and preen in shallow water, so a mister or drip fountain is a must.

