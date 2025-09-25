U.S. startup airline Breeze Airways plans first international flights

A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, on May 27, 2021.

Other routes include Saturday service to Cancun starting from New Orleans on Feb. 7 and from Providence, Rhode Island, a week later. In March, Breeze is also planning to start Thursday and Saturday service between Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina and Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Wednesday and Saturday service to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Flights from Tampa, Florida, to Montego Bay start on Feb. 11.

The airline’s host of seasonal service kicks off on Jan. 10 with a Saturday-only route between Norfolk, Virginia, and Cancun, Mexico, followed by roundtrips between Charleston, South Carolina, and Cancun on Jan. 17, also only on Saturdays.

U.S. startup airline Breeze Airways is planning to fly internationally for the first time early next year, aiming to win over sun-seeking travelers as the carrier enters its fifth year of flying .

Breeze was launched by JetBlue ‘s founder, David Neeleman, and debuted during the pandemic, in May 2021. The airline now serves 81 cities, with 291 nonstop routes, and a spokeswoman for the carrier said Breeze is the only airline serving 83% of them.

The carrier has been working for years with the Federal Aviation Administration to win certification to fly internationally, Lukas Johnson, Breeze’s chief commercial officer, said in an interview.

It’s the first sizeable U.S. passenger airline to win that certification since Virgin America, which was acquired by Alaska Airlines in 2016, Johnson said.

He said Breeze is continuing its business model of flying its Airbus A220-300s between cities that have little to no competition from rivals and added that the new routes are “an exciting starting point for us.”

“We feel really confident that it’s going to be a great guest response,” he said.

Fares for the new routes start as low as $99 one way, but Johnson said premium-class demand for its pricier, roomier seats has been strong and that there is a double-digit percentage of guests who book to a more expensive seat the second time they fly Breeze.