Upgraded to be Global: New Era of e-Business Comes

FUZHOU, China, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 5th China Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair, acclaimed as the No. 1 cross-border e-commerce exhibition in China, will take place from March 18th to 20th in Fuzhou, a southeastern coastal city in China. Overseas guests of online sellers, service providers, associations, influencers and content creators are all welcome to visit for e-business exploration.

20% Expansion in Size, Gathering Global Platforms in One Stop

e-biz Fair, e-biz Share. As a national-level professional exhibition, the 5th China Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair is characterized by its high-level organization, large-scale size, various range of exhibitors, extensive buyer invitations, and complete industrial elements. It is widely recognized as the “Canton Fair” of the cross-border e-commerce sector. The size of the fair has expanded by 20% compared to the previous session, with an area reaching 60,000 square meters. It gathers lots of popular global e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Alibaba, SHEIN, TikTok Shop, TEMU, Rednote, 1688, Shopee, Lazada, and Mercado Libre etc,.

80% of Participants are Suppliers

The 5th China Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair adheres to the principle of maintaining 80% of exhibitors as manufacturers and prioritizing transactions. Till now, more than 1,800 enterprises from all over China have participated, with overseas companies from the United States, France, Poland as well. Additionally, over 10 well-known influencers from Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. has promised to show themselves to the fair, to conduct live-streaming sales. These weeks, some online sellers and TikTok influencers from Europe and America have also praised the fair.



photo taken in 2024 session

The New Conference Positioned at the Leading edge and High-end

The fair will coincide with the 2025 China Cross-Border E-commerce Conference, which will conduct in-depth analyses on leading-edge topics such as industrial trends, platform policies, AI tech, network flow, and model transformation. The conference will also release a significant annual report for the cross-border e-commerce industry, named 2025 Blue Paper on Upgrading and Development of China Export Cross-Border E-commerce, marking the industry’s development journey and future trends. The conference aims to become the most influential event in the cross-border e-commerce sector.

E-commerce is the new trend in global retail, and cross-border e-commerce is an emerging industry in the era of globalization.

Purchasing and marketing globally. The 5th China Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair welcomes global visitors to enjoy the convenience of visa-free entry and participate in this grand event together.



photo taken in 2024 session

