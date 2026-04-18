UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan Sign Venue Partnership with METT Singapore

The strategic collaboration brings together METT Singapore’s luxury event spaces, The MasterPlan LLP’s commercial and programme expertise, and UPGroup Asia’s AVL production, technical expertise, and integrated venue operations capabilities to deliver seamless, high-impact events at scale, strengthening the venue’s position in the MICE and premium events landscape.

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — METT Singapore, UPGroup Asia, and The MasterPlan today announced a strategic partnership agreement that brings together the lifestyle hotel’s luxury event spaces with UPGroup Asia’s advanced AVL production capabilities and The MasterPlan LLP’s expertise in high-value business events. The agreement was signed on 17 April 2026 at METT Singapore, 11 Canning Walk, Singapore, during METTUP 2026, a networking event for professionals from the MICE, hospitality and events industries.

Under the partnership, UPGroup Asia joins METT Singapore as its preferred AVL partner, delivering audio, visual, lighting, and livestream production solutions for events at the venue, while activating its Venue Management Programme to elevate the venue’s event operations.



Left to right: Philipp Knuepfer (Chief Operating Officer, METT Singapore), Jasmine Ho (Founder and Managing Partner, The MasterPlan), and Adam Piperdy (Founder and Chief Experience Officer, UPGroup Asia) at the partnership signing.

"METT Singapore has the spaces and the character that corporate clients are increasingly looking for. Our role is to make sure the production side is seamless, so that the technical execution never gets in the way of the experience. Having The MasterPlan alongside us means that clients also have access to programme design and stakeholder management expertise from day one. That combination means clients have everything they need to deliver a high-quality event experience, in a venue that is already built for it."

— Adam Piperdy, Founder & Chief Experience Officer, UPGroup Asia

The MasterPlan, specialising in business-to-business events including conferences, seminars, product and media launches, C-level meetings, and curating customer experiences, takes on the role of preferred B2B event agency and programme partner, supporting event organisers in designing and executing programmes at METT Singapore.

"Our clients want venues that can deliver on the full promise of an event: the setting, the programme, and the production. METT Singapore gives us that setting, and working alongside UPGroup Asia means the production capability is already in place. For meeting planners and corporate clients looking for a venue that is both distinctive and operationally ready, METT Singapore delivers on both."

— Jasmine Ho, Founder & Managing Partner, The MasterPlan LLP

The collaboration strengthens METT Singapore’s position as a destination of choice for corporate and MICE events. With UPGroup Asia’s audio, visual, and lighting solutions embedded across its event operations, METT Singapore is equipped to deliver seamless, high-impact experiences at every scale. Through The MasterPlan LLP’s enterprise client relationships and programme expertise, the venue becomes a natural destination for meeting planners, corporate clients, and premium brands seeking a distinctive address for their most important events.

"At METT Singapore, we have always believed in creating spaces that bring people together—thoughtfully designed to foster connection, engagement, and meaningful experiences. Partnering with UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan LLP allows us to bring this vision to life, combining our environment with the production capabilities and event expertise that today’s corporate and MICE clients expect. We look forward to welcoming more organisations to experience all that METT Singapore has to offer."

— Marcel Li, General Manager, METT Singapore

METT Singapore is located within Fort Canning Park and is operated by Sunset Mett Sing Pte. Ltd. under the Sunset Hospitality Group. The hotel features 84 rooms and suites, a 950-square-metre Grand Ballroom and a 360-square-metre Junior Ballroom, alongside outdoor terrace spaces, offering a design-led environment for high-value corporate and luxury events.

ABOUT THE ORGANISATIONS

About UPGroup Asia

UPGroup Asia is an integrated event experience agency delivering event experiences in Singapore and Asia. Empowered by a team of creators, strategists, and experts who are deeply passionate about content, audience engagement, and event technology, UPGroup Asia delivers a complete suite of event solutions that allow event organisers to seamlessly execute award-winning event experiences. Producing hundreds of event experiences for thousands of audiences annually, UPGroup Asia is the trusted partner of both organisations and venue owners in the region.

About The MasterPlan LLP

At The MasterPlan, we specialise in the art of the B2B experience. We take the complexity of conferences, the wow moments at product launches, the prestige of CXO engagements, and the energy of brand activations, and distill them into a single, flawless execution. We cherish long-term partnerships and our clients’ brand and marketing objectives. Thus translating these understandings to great experiences and seamless execution onsite.

About METT Singapore

METT Singapore is a stylish 5-star city escape surrounded by nature that blends elegant colonial charm with contemporary soul. Nestled within the lush, historic grounds of Fort Canning Park, yet steps from Orchard Road, METT presents a destination where heritage meets high energy, social connections are celebrated, and next-generation wellness is embraced.

The iconic listed property, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year offers 84 elegant and light-filled suites and rooms and bespoke event spaces designed to inspire unforgettable moments. At the heart of the experience is dining as a social ritual led by Michelin-starred Chef Daniele Sperindio, offering four distinctive concepts including L’Amo Bistrò del Mare, an ode to premium Italian coastal dining.

Hotel guests enjoy access to Madison House private members club, with two sparkling swimming pools, three padel and pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness studio and wellness by The Longevity Suite.

MEDIA CONTACTS

UPGroup Asia

Josiah Eufemio | Marketing & Communications Lead | josiah_eufemio@upgroup.asia

The MasterPlan LLP

Laiyee Wong | Senior Project Manager | laiyee@themasterplan.com.sg

METT Singapore

Glenda Raphaela Dharma | Assistant Marketing Manager – Hotel | glenda.dharma@metthotelsandresorts.com

Source