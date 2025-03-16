UpperHills: The 2025 Spartan Race Elevating Shenzhen’s Status as an International Consumption Hub

SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 15, the globally renowned obstacle racing event, the Spartan Race, kicked off its 2025 season at Bijiashan Park in the downtown of southern China’s Shenzhen city.

This thrilling event features the Kids Race on March 15 and 16, followed by the Sprint, Super, and the intense 4-hour Hurricane Heat for adults on March 22 to 23. Additionally, the Tough Mudder Kids event will take place at the same venue on April 19.

These international sports events, hosted in downtown Shenzhen’s parks and business districts, will inject fresh energy and urban charm into the city and the Greater Bay Area.



The 2025 Spartan Race Elevating Shenzhen’s Status as an International Consumption Hub

Urban Park Life: Enhancing Accessibility and Diversity

Since its debut in the United States in 2010, the Spartan Race has captivated the world with its demanding courses and diverse events, now held in over 40 countries and regions. The first day of the exciting Kids Race drew over 6,500 young participants.

Bijiashan Park, the race venue, is centrally located in Shenzhen. Adjacent to the UpperHills urban complex, the park is a beloved spot for sports and leisure among locals and a key component of Shenzhen’s Five-park Connectivity Plan, exemplifying the city’s “Park + Business” model.

UpperHills Fashion Life: Delight in Two Spectacular Flower Shows

As a key partner of the race, UpperHills utilizes its distinctive business model featuring “town, shopfront and mall” to deliver comprehensive services for the event.

During the event, UpperHills will serve as a rest area for participants and spectators, hosting a range of cultural and leisure activities. It will debut the International Exotic Plants Show & Sale from March 28 to 30. Furthermore, the Greater Bay Area Flower Show 2025 is set to take place from March 28 to April 6 at Bijiashan Sports Park-UpperHills.

As a premier international urban complex in Shenzhen and a key cultural hub in the Greater Bay Area, UpperHills is at the forefront of creating diverse consumer experiences. Through a vibrant array of international cultural and sports events, it plays a pivotal role in elevating Shenzhen as a global hotspot for sports, culture, and commerce. This initiative supports the city’s ambition to become an international consumption center, offering exciting new opportunities and experiences for global visitors.

