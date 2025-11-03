‘Useless’ and ‘hopeless’: Ryanair CEO slams U.K. government over travel tax

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary on Monday admonished the U.K. government over its push to raise taxes on passenger flights, warning that the policy will see airlines move planes out of the country.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Europe Early Edition” after reporting a significant upswing in first-half profit, the outspoken CEO described the Labour government’s push to raise air travel taxes as counter to its strategy of kickstarting economic growth.

His comments come ahead of the U.K. government’s high-stakes Autumn Budget on Nov. 26, with Finance Minister Rachel Reeves under pressure to resolve a fiscal conundrum over spending, taxation and borrowing.

Ryanair’s O’Leary said there had been a trend of European governments rolling back “mad environmental taxes” and subsequently being rewarded with bumper economic growth.

“So, you see markets like Sweden, Hungary, Italy and Croatia abolishing environmental taxes and then you have the laggards, like Germany, France and Rachel Reeves here in the U.K., remarkably talking about wanting growth and yet increasing taxes on air travel — on an island, on the periphery in Europe,” O’Leary told CNBC’s Silvia Amaro on Monday.

“Which again confirms my belief that Rachel Reeves hasn’t a clue how to deliver growth despite the fact we have written to her offering her significant growth, particularly in the regions of the U.K,” O’Leary said.