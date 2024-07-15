Valhalla for the Toy Collector: POP MART Opens First Permanent Store in the Netherlands

BEIJING, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — No less than 67 m² of designer toys, exclusive releases and limited editions: after successful shops in London and Paris, Asian collectibles brand POP MART opened its first permanent store in the Netherlands on July 13, 2024, in Amsterdam’s Kalverstraat. A Valhalla for loyal fans, collectors and new fans.

POP MART conquers the Netherlands with a permanent brand store

POP MART set foot on Dutch soil for the first time on Saturday, July 13, 2024, with the opening of its permanent brand store in this country, at Kalverstraat 186-188 in Amsterdam. Justin Moon, president of POP MART International: “We are extremely happy that we can now bring our unique store concept permanently to the Netherlands.” Thanks to the fantastic location in the center of the capital, Dutch consumers can now get to know the coveted designer toys and have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in POP MART’s unparalleled shopping experience. “For us as a brand a perfect opportunity to be even more in touch with our loyal fans and collectors in the Netherlands.”

Exclusive launches

The store opening is accompanied by the launch of several exclusive, including the MEGA ROYAL MOLLY X Van Gogh Museum. Inspired by the famous Van Gogh painting Almond Blossom, this collector’s item showcases what both POP MART and Van Gogh are known for: the combination of art & design.

In addition, a special addition to the Peach Riot collection – designed by American artist Libby Frame – was unveiled on the same opening day. This limited collection consists of three figurines of the famous characters from the popular punk band: Gigi, Poppy and Frankie. These coveted items are available exclusively in Amsterdam starting July 13, in a limited edition of 50 pieces each. Furthermore, during the store opening, collectors have the chance to capture the exclusive the HIRONO Reshape Sculpture and DIMOO Green Crab Plus figurine, and the unique AZURA Dark Soul figure and the special ZIMOMO Lava figurine are launched.

European expansion

For China-based POP MART, the Amsterdam store opening marks an important milestone in their European expansion. “Amsterdam is an international metropolis, a melting pot of different cultures and the mecca for art and design. The opening of POP MART in Amsterdam reinforces the brand’s international image and has only spurred our plans to launch even more locations in the Netherlands this year,” said Moon of POP MART.

About POP MART

POP MART is a Chinese company that has been capturing the hearts of collectors around the world since 2010 with their designer toys and unique toy figures, often designed by well-known artists. With strong visibility on social media and a growing number of physical stores and online outlets, POP MART has built a global fan base. The company represents amazing artists from around the world. Their collection includes dozens of iconic characters, such as MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS, HIRONO and more.

The brand currently has more than 500 stores in the capitals of more than 30 countries as well as 2,300 Robo Shops (blind box vending machines). In 2018, the Chinese toy maker ventured into new markets outside mainland China for the first time. Since then, many new locations have opened in Los Angeles, Washington, Melbourne, London and Paris, among others. This summer, they opened stores in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Milan.

