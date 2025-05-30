Valvoline™ Global Operations Confirmed as Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Supporter

Valvoline Global is set to make its partnership debut with FIFA’s flagship tournament.

The sponsorship reflects the rapid international expansion of America’s first engine oil brand as it approaches its 160 th anniversary.

Valvoline Global will engage fans through various creative retail and experiential activations in the build-up to the global showpiece event.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Valvoline™ Global, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, has been announced as an Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Supporter ahead of the global extravaganza set to take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States next year.



Valvoline Global’s sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 26 builds on its rapid international growth. As the company approaches its 160th anniversary with sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline has become one of the fastest growing lubricants brands worldwide.

Set to be the biggest and most inclusive edition of the FIFA World Cup™, the 2026 tournament will feature 48 national teams from across the globe competing in 104 matches in 16 Host Cities throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States. The company plans to offer experiences for fans in select Host Cities and exclusive promotions with key Valvoline retail partners, with more details to be released later this year.

“The FIFA World Cup 26 will bring people together like nothing else – through passion, performance and the power of possibility,” said Valvoline Global CEO Jamal Muashsher.

“As we approach our 160th anniversary, Valvoline Global is proud to be part of an event that celebrates not just the greatness of the game, but the potential within us all to move the world forward.”

This will be the first time that Valvoline Global has been involved in a sporting event of such scale. The company’s partnership with FIFA underscores its commitment to world-class innovation and outstanding service, objectives that are shared by both organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Valvoline Global, a respected global force in the automotive and industrial sectors, as an official supporter of this historic tournament,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

“The company’s innovative vision aligns with the dynamic spirit of the FIFA World Cup. Valvoline Global’s commitment to driving progress through cutting-edge solutions resonates with our values, and we are excited to embark on this journey together.”

To learn more about Valvoline Global’s partnership with the World Cup 2026, click here.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global, the creator of the world’s first branded motor oil is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans nearly 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy-duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing .

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

Learn more at www.ValvolineGlobal.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.™ Trademark, Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

About The FIFA World Cup 26™

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the biggest sporting event ever, with three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches uniting an entire continent to showcase a momentous new tournament format. With more countries, cities, teams, and games, the FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the most inclusive edition of the competition, engaging millions of fans across unique stadiums and billions worldwide. The tournament will take place in June and July 2026. For the latest FIFA World Cup 26™ information, please visit FIFA.com/WorldCup. For media representatives wishing to stay up to date on all things 2026, please register via the FIFA Media Hub.

