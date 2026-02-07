PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Village Grocer, Malaysia’s leading premium supermarket chain, officially opens its doors today at the highly anticipated Hextar World @ Empire City. This new outlet marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion, bringing its signature "Passion to Delight" shopping experience to the vibrant community of Damansara Perdana.



Village Grocer Expands its Footprint to Damansara with New Store Opening at Hextar World, Empire City

The new store serves as a cornerstone of Hextar World’s "Exploratorium" concept, offering a curated selection of the freshest local produce and premium international imports. Residents and office workers in the vicinity can now enjoy convenient access to:

Freshness Guaranteed: A wide array of fruits and vegetables flown in daily from Australia, the US, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, alongside locally sourced produce from Cameron Highlands.

A wide array of fruits and vegetables flown in daily from Australia, the US, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, alongside locally sourced produce from Cameron Highlands. Premium Meats & Seafood: High-quality cuts of meat and the "catch of the day" seafood section.

High-quality cuts of meat and the "catch of the day" seafood section. International & Artisanal: Exclusive house-brand products from Australia (Woolworths) and Italy, plus an extensive organic and health-food section catering to vegan, keto, and gluten-free lifestyles.

Exclusive house-brand products from Australia (Woolworths) and Italy, plus an extensive organic and health-food section catering to vegan, keto, and gluten-free lifestyles. Ready-to-Eat Delights: A dedicated deli section featuring artisanal baked goods and convenient meal solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Village Grocer to Hextar World. Their commitment to quality, freshness, and an elevated everyday shopping experience aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a vibrant lifestyle destination for the community. This opening marks an exciting milestone for Hextar World, and we look forward to seeing Village Grocer become a favourite destination for families and shoppers alike," said Dato’ Eddie Ong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hextar Group.

"Our arrival at Hextar World is a strategic step in bringing our premium grocery offers closer to the urban heart of Petaling Jaya," said Mr. Ivan Tan, Group Executive Director of The Food Purveyor. "We have designed this outlet to reflect a refreshed, modern aesthetic that complements the progressive architecture of Empire City. Our goal is to make every grocery run an effortless and exciting journey of discovery."

"The Food Purveyor CEO, Mr. Kok, is pleased to integrate Village Grocer into this innovative multi-generational hub. He emphasized that by aligning with the mall’s focus on experiential living, the goal is to ensure Village Grocer remains a convenient and accessible resource for all communities."

Grand Opening Celebrations & Promotions

To celebrate the launch, Village Grocer Hextar Empire City is offering a series of exclusive rewards for opening special and BITES loyalty members from 6th February to 8th March 2026:

Bumper Bonanza – a one (1)-day-deal offering the best deal in town!

Weekly Friday Rewards happening on 6 th , 13 th , 20 th , 27 th Feb, and 6 th March by rewarding our customers with attractive free gifts up for grabs. First come first serve, while stocks last. Terms and conditions applied.

, 13 , 20 , 27 Feb, and 6 March by rewarding our customers with attractive free gifts up for grabs. First come first serve, while stocks last. Terms and conditions applied. On the opening day itself:

– The first 200 customers who spend minimum RM150 & above can redeem one(1) exclusive goodie bag for free from our customer service counter.

– And for the first 50 customers who managed to spend RM300 & above, get the exclusive goodie bag, plus a free Fruit & Vegetables giftbag containing the freshest picks and harvest prepared by us, limited to the first 50 redemptions only. While stocks last, don’t miss out!

Join BITES (FREE membership)

– Get a FREE non-woven shopping bag when you spend RM30 & above in a single receipt. (Offer valid for 6th Feb only)

– RM100 & above to get a Succulent (limited to 150 units, first come first serve, while stocks last.)

– RM150 & above to get a Lotus Bamboo (limited to 50 units, first come first serve, while stocks last.)

Sign up Bites membership to collect points, earn rewards and enjoy members only price offer. Spend RM2 to earn 1 Bites point.

Check out our LIMITED EDITON Village Grocer Non-Woven Giant Bag selling at just RM19.99

As part of Village Grocer’s commitment to sustainability, the Hextar Empire City outlet will operate as a plastic-free-at-checkout store, encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags to reduce environmental impact.

Village Grocer at Hextar World, Empire City is located at Lower Ground 1 (The Marketplace) and is open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

About Village Grocer:

Village Grocer is one of the leading premium supermarket chains, known for its commitment to offering the finest quality products, exceptional customer service, and a unique shopping experience. Village Grocer is dedicated to bringing the best of local and international gourmet items to discerning shoppers, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

For more information, visit villagegrocer.com.my.

