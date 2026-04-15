vivo Launches X300 Ultra Globally: A Professional Creative Powerhouse Featuring ZEISS Master Lenses Collection

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today officially announced the global launch of the X300 Ultra, marking the first-ever international debut of the X Series’ ultimate imaging flagship. Featuring the industry-leading ZEISS Master Lenses Collection, the phone offers professional creators unprecedented creative freedom through pioneering telephoto solutions, cinematic-grade video capabilities, and advanced color science. With these innovations, the X300 Ultra elevates mobile imaging to new heights, reflecting vivo’s continued focus on optical engineering, computational photography, and system-level optimization.



vivo X300 Ultra redefines mobile imaging as the master tool for professional creators

ZEISS Master Lenses Collection Built for Professional Creation

The X300 Ultra pushes the boundaries of optical photography with the industry-leading ZEISS Master Lenses Collection. It features the powerful ZEISS Triple Prime Lenses at 85 mm, 35 mm, and 14 mm, with the option to further extend telephoto reach using the 400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra[1] or the 200 mm equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2. Each camera within the ZEISS Master Lenses Collection pairs an ultra-sensing sensor with a dedicated prime focal length, forming a complete, professional-grade imaging system.

The 85 mm ZEISS Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto Camera addresses several major challenges of long-focus lenses all at once. Its 200 MP sensor captures extraordinary detail even at high zoom levels, meeting ZEISS APO standards for optical precision. In snapshot mode, the lens supports 60 fps AF Tracking, greatly enhancing its ability to capture fast-moving subjects in sports, wildlife, concerts, and more, allowing photographers to track subjects precisely and shoot quickly without missing any decisive moment. With 3° gimbal-level OIS, it effectively minimizes blur during handheld shooting, keeping every frame stable and composed. The lens is further engineered with advanced ZEISS T* coating and Super Blue Glass, which work together to reduce flare and ghosting in challenging lighting conditions for a clean, lifelike rendering of every scene.

The 35 mm ZEISS Documentary Camera offers a natural perspective close to the human eye. It features the Sony LYTIA 901 sensor with a large 1/1.12" sensor size and supports 200 MP direct output, delivering ultra-clear image quality across a wide range of lighting conditions, with particularly sharp and naturally detailed results in low-light environments. This camera is ideal for mid-range shots, naturally balancing the subject and environment in a single frame.

Ultra wide-angle cameras are among the most important and frequently used focal lengths in professional photography, and the X300 Ultra delivers a groundbreaking advancement with the 14 mm ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, an industry-leading main-camera-grade ultra wide-angle lens featuring an ultra-sensing sensor and a large aperture. It breaks free from the traditional compromises long associated with ultra wide-angle lenses, meeting the high demands of professional creators for capturing natural landscapes or crafting distinctive narrative atmospheres.



Experience superior long-range reach with the X300 Ultra, which supports the 400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra and the 200 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2

Together with the ZEISS Triple Prime Lenses, the two telephoto extenders further enhance X300 Ultra’s professional imaging capabilities. Making its global debut as the pioneering 400mm telephoto extender, the vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra[2] represents a systemic breakthrough across magnification, optical performance, stabilization, and structural design. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the lens is designed to meet APO imaging standards and supports a 200 MP optical output[3]. Built on a Kepler-inspired optical design with two groups of 15 high-transmittance glass elements and high-precision manufacturing, it achieves superior telephoto capability for shooting farther and clearer than ever before. Paired with gimbal-grade OIS and up to 60 fps AF Tracking[4], it delivers a stable and precise telephoto experience during shooting, setting a new bar for ultra-long-range snapshots.

Also built on a Kepler Optical Structure, the 200 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 has been refined to reduce its weight from 210g in the previous generation to just 153g. While maintaining its original high-end optical performance, it achieves a more compact and lightweight form factor, making it effortlessly portable and allowing users to capture professional-grade images with ease.

The All-New vivo Color Science: Defining a Signature Aesthetic Paradigm

The X300 Ultra features the all-new vivo Color Science, establishing a comprehensive end-to-end professional color system, from color accuracy and tonal rendering to personalized expression.

Powered by the vivo Color-Sensing Camera, this flagship model features industry-leading 5MP Multispectral Sensors with 12 Color Channels and an Upgraded Flicker Sensor. Combined with vivo’s self-developed multi-spectral color algorithm engine, the system performs per-pixel spectral detection and analysis of ambient light to precisely isolate environmental light components.

The upgraded vivo Refined Color is benchmarked against professional cameras. Instead of focusing solely on achieving vividness or pleasing effects, it refines how light and shadow are processed to render rich, layered depth that recreates the feel of classic optics.



With vivo Refined Color, the X300 Ultra delivers rich, layered depth that echoes the feel of classic optics

For personalized storytelling, the device offers a range of professional color styles that replicate the texture of iconic cameras. This is bolstered by the vivo Color Palette, supporting deep color manipulation for both photography and video. Custom color presets can be shared with a single tap, while all stylistic adjustments remain highly editable, ensuring maximum creative freedom.

From capture to display, the 2K ZEISS Master Color Display and Ultra XDR, a true 10-bit HDR color processing pipeline, deliver a complete end-to-end HDR experience, ensuring that what you capture is exactly what you see.

Empowering Pro Creators with a Cinematic Video Ecosystem

The X300 Ultra delivers high-spec video recording on all rear cameras, supporting both Multi-Focal 4K 120 fps 10-bit Log Video and Multi-Focal 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision Video. Whether capturing expansive landscapes with an ultra-wide-angle lens or intricate close-ups with a telephoto lens, it provides a consistent, top-tier dynamic imaging experience.

With Multi-Focal 4K Master Color Video, the X300 Ultra takes professional imaging to new heights. By combining high-resolution recording with the advanced vivo Color Science, the device delivers film-like color performance straight out of the camera through end-to-end tone enhancement. The versatile vivo Color Palette provides detailed control over tone, exposure, hue offset, highlights, and sharpness, empowering creators to fine-tune every aspect of their footage.

The X300 Ultra pays tribute to the classic aesthetics of cinema, offering users one-touch access to sophisticated, film-inspired video styles such as Film Look and Film Style, with Film Style supporting the addition of a signature cinematic watermark.

Another significant breakthrough in the X300 Ultra’s video capabilities is its pro-grade Log recording on all rear cameras. It supports 4K 120 fps 10-bit Log Video at multiple focal lengths, ensuring creators consistently enjoy color depth and an expansive dynamic range.

The All-New Pro Video Mode takes it a step further, offering a control interface and parameter adjustments akin to professional cinema cameras, further empowering professional creation. The monitoring feature has also been upgraded, supporting the application of custom 3D LUTs for real-time previewing while recording in Log. In addition, vivo Log is now compatible with the ACES workflow. This enables Log footage to be seamlessly integrated and color-graded alongside cinema camera assets within a unified, standardized color space, establishing a comprehensive and open mobile imaging ecosystem that spans from pre-production to post-production.

Treating sound as an integral part of storytelling, X300 Ultra features an upgraded Quad-Mic Audio Recording Master. Designed to adapt to diverse shooting environments, it offers six core presets, including specialized scenarios engineered to intelligently emphasize target sound sources while suppressing ambient noise. This ensures creators capture clean, clear audio that perfectly complements the visual quality of their footage[5].

vivo has also introduced a professional mobile videography solution: the vivo SmallRig Pro Video Rig Kit[6]. Designed to elevate the video capture capabilities of the X300 Ultra, it provides a comprehensive toolkit tailored for professionals. The expandable camera cage features cold shoe mounts and quick-release ports for seamless accessory integration, paired with dual-hand grips for superior stability. To provide precise creative control, the cage also incorporates physical shutter and zoom controls for precision, alongside a multi-level cooling fan for high-intensity recording. When paired with the X300 Ultra in Telephoto Extender mode—offering comprehensive features like Pro Video, Dual-View, and All-in-One Recording, the system transforms into a fully integrated pro-grade tool, delivering a seamless, cinematic recording experience.

Redefining Photography for Unmatched Creative Freedom

In terms of photography, the Ultra model continues to evolve its top-tier flagship imaging capabilities. The all new X300 Ultra stands as a premier professional creative powerhouse, empowering users to achieve true creative freedom.



X300 Ultra transforms fleeting, captivating moments into sophisticated humanistic documentary-style works

The X300 Ultra’s 35 mm ZEISS Documentary Camera comes with the newly upgraded Street Photography 3.0, offering an optimized interface and high-quality burst shooting. Supporting SuperRAW for professional post-processing, the mode integrates vivo Color Science with the All-New Humanistic Color Styles, including Humanistic Street, Portrait, and Lifestyle, to capture sophisticated, rich-textured street imagery with precision.

For portrait photography, X300 Ultra leverages the 35 mm Golden Focal Length and the 85 mm, paired with NICE 3.0 image quality engine, to deliver supple skin textures and create 200 MP Refined Portrait with exceptional camera-like quality. It handles all scenarios with ease, particularly excelling in outdoor natural settings such as forests and parks, balancing overall texture with natural layers of light and shadow to produce portraits with rich depth and detail. The All New Flash Portrait with Adaptive Zoom Flash enhances performance in complex lighting, night scenes, and city landmarks, capturing refined, clear portrait moments.

Landscape Mode 2.0 delivers a stronger, hardware–software integrated professional landscape shooting experience, with the debut of Landscape Pro mode featuring professional parameter adjustment and all-new Landscape Presets. Landscape Mode 2.0 introduces a wide range of aspect ratio selections for landscape shots, along with RAW and SuperRAW professional formats for expansive post-processing latitude, which gives landscape photographers unparalleled control.

Furthermore, the X300 Ultra supports up to 60 fps AF Tracking Snapshot, working in tandem with vivo’s self-developed NICE algorithm to deliver consistently high-quality images even in fast-paced scenarios such as sports and wildlife photography. In addition, it offers ultra-fast high quality burst shooting at 12 frames per second, capturing every exciting moment with remarkable clarity.

Bolder Performance, Smoother Ecosystem Synergy

At the core of the X300 Ultra model lies the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5, working alongside the Pro Imaging Chip VS1+ to deliver smooth, high-performance operation that brings every creative moment to life. Supported by Liquid Cooling Vapor Chamber, the device maintains steady performance during extended Multi-Focal 4K 120 fps High-Spec Video recording or intensive creative tasks.

The 6600 mAh BlueVolt Battery[7] supports 100W FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge[8], while bypass charging with smart temperature control prevents overheating, even when the device is used during charging.

The 2K ZEISS Master Color Display serves as an elite viewfinder for the professional system, featuring end-to-end vivo Refined Color and 4500-nits local peak brightness to ensure accurate "what-you-see-is-what-you-get" framing even in intense sunlight.

The communication features deliver an exceptionally fast and reliable experience. The Snap-Up Engine, built for high-speed ticketing at concerts and live sports events, prioritizes computing resources to keep the network online and ticketing operations at peak speed, ensuring a seamless "snap-up" experience. Additionally, the AI-powered Network Selection evaluates connection quality in real time to secure the optimal channel, enabling faster live uploads and the instant sharing of exciting moments from live events. Durability is ensured by Armor Glass exterior and IP68 and IP69[9] Dust and Water Resistance rating, while 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 offers instant, secure recognition even with wet fingers.

Complementing the hardware’s raw power, OriginOS 6 delivers intelligent, friction-free harmony. The system redefines the cross-platform experience by breaking down ecosystem barriers, creating a seamless hardware-to-software loop that delivers a truly unified, ‘one-experience-across-all-devices’ feel. It offers a comprehensive vivo Office Kit for seamless, enhanced productivity across Windows, Mac, and iPad, alongside One-Tap Transfer for iPhone[10] and the intuitive Origin Island for intelligent intent recognition. This interconnected digital life is fortified by robust vivo Security and a dedicated Private Space, establishing an exclusive, secure sanctuary for users’ critical files, photos, and applications through advanced isolation. Finally, the system ensures peak performance longevity through the Origin Smooth Engine, delivering exceptionally fluid interactions and a guaranteed 5-Year OS Upgrade & 7-Year Security Maintenance that maintains flagship responsiveness over time.

Classic Camera Aesthetics Meet Professional Ergonomics

vivo X300 Ultra features a design philosophy that bridges the gap between mobile technology and Classic Camera-Inspired Design. The device features a Metal Biscuit-Style Camera Module, Classic Knurled Texture, engraved lettering on the sidewall of the camera bump, and a 6.82-inch 2.5D flat screen[11].

The Black edition utilizes a Unibody 3D Glass Fiber Design, resulting in a lighter weight of 232g[12], with durable texture that remains pleasant to the touch and offers a solid, robust feel. For a more traditional look, the Green edition and White edition draw from the hues of unprocessed film, featuring a sophisticated classic split design that creates a striking visual contrast while maintaining a slim profile of just 8.49 mm thin.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] "400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra" refers to using the X300 Ultra together with the "vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra" and enabling the "Telephoto Extender" switch in the Camera app, which allows the device to achieve a 400 mm equivalent optical focal length. [2] "400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra" refers to using the X300 Ultra together with the "vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra" and enabling the "Telephoto Extender" switch in the Camera app, which allows the device to achieve a 400 mm equivalent optical focal length. [3] 200 MP optical is supported at 35mm, 85mm, 200mm (with the 200 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2), and 400mm (with the 400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra) focal lengths. [4] 60 fps AF tracking is supported only in Snapshot mode. The actual tracking frame rate may vary depending on ambient lighting conditions. [5] From ‘vivo X300 Ultra Showcased at MWC 2026: Transforming Professional Creation with Cutting-Edge Video Capabilities’ press release [6] vivo SmallRig Pro Video Rig Kit is compatiable with X300 Ultra and needs to be purchased separately. [7] X300 Ultra features a single-cell design: typical capacity is 6600 mAh (3.74V), with a typical energy of 24.69 Wh; rated capacity is 6395 mAh (3.74V), with a rated energy of 23.92 Wh. [8] 100W/40W FlashCharge means vivo’s standard charger supports up to 100W/40W of charging. Actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes and subject to actual usage. [9]This product is rated as IP68 & IP69 for splash, water, and dust resistance under IEC standard 60529 and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions. The resistance to splashes, water and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Please avoid damage caused by liquid ingress. [10] One-Tap Transfer refers to the transfer between an iPhone and the X300 Ultra. Supported iPhone models for One-Tap Transfer include iPhone 12 and above running iOS 17 or later. The EasyShare app on the iPhone must be updated to version 5.4.0 or higher. For further details and usage instructions, please open the EasyShare app on iPhone. [11] Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.82-inch in the full rectangle. Actual display area is slightly smaller. [12] Actual dimensions and weight may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies.

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