vivo X200 FE Arrives: the All-Round Flagship Designed for Gen Z

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today announced the official launch of the X200 FE, the latest addition to its acclaimed X200 Series. Built for the new generation of users who value personality, creativity, and all-round performance, X200 FE seamlessly blends sleek, playful aesthetics with solid, dependable technology. With its bold color-blocking designs, smart imaging powered by the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, and features that enhance daily life, X200 FE delivers a device that matches users’ unique styles — without compromise.



vivo unveils X200 FE.

Crafted Aesthetics: Light in Form, Bold in Style

X200 FE features a compact yet immersive 6.31-inch Flat Screen[1], which offers a flagship-level visual experience in a slim, ergonomic design. The display is enhanced by the ZEISS Master Color Display, delivering rich, true-to-life colors with exceptional clarity. Available in four vibrant hues, Yellow Glow, Black Luxe, Blue Breeze, and Pink Vibe, X200 FE blends soft, refined tones with energetic accents, exuding youthful charm and timeless elegance. From its smooth finish to the vibrant palette, every detail is designed to showcase personal style with confidence.

Telephoto Excellence in a Compact Flagship

vivo X200 FE enhances mobile photography with a comprehensive upgrade to the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System that merges advanced hardware with intelligent software for powerful long-range and creative capabilities — all within a lightweight, everyday device.

At its core lies the 50 MP[2] ZEISS Main Camera, which is powered by the Sony IMX921 VCS Bionic Sensor and delivers stunning clarity and color accuracy. The 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera supports up to 100x zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with stunning precision. Meanwhile, the Ultra Wide-Angle Camera[3] enables expansive shots, ensuring that every scene, from subtle textures to sweeping views, is beautifully framed.

Intelligent Imaging for Every Moment: Powerful in Motion and Stillness

X200 FE also offers versatile shooting modes tailored for real-life moments:

Stage Mode preserves fast-moving performances with stunning clarity — perfect for capturing concerts and live events.

Telephoto Landscape, now enhanced with Night Mode, helps travelers and explorers capture distant scenes with sharp detail, even in low-light conditions.

ZEISS Multifocal Portrait supports focal lengths ranging from 23 mm to 100 mm, allowing for diverse portrait styles that convey subtle tones, moods, and emotions with precision.

Adding more personality and creative freedom, Street Photography Mode lets users capture spontaneous, candid moments that reflect the warmth and rhythm of everyday life. For those who love a nostalgic touch, Classic Negative Film Style recreates the iconic aesthetic of analog photography, offering customizable, film-inspired profiles such as Positive Film, Classic Negative and Clear Blue, which infuse images with rich emotion and storytelling.

Power Meets Precision, Inside and Out

At the heart of X200 FE is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, a flagship-grade processor built on a groundbreaking 4+4 all-big-core architecture. It delivers significant improvements in processing power, thermal management, and energy efficiency —excellent for gaming, multitasking, and daily use.

Backed by a massive 6500 mAh[4] BlueVolt Battery with an ultra-high energy density of 845 Wh/L, X200 FE packs serious power into a sleek form. With advancements like Silicon Anode 3.0, semi-solid electrolyte, Electrode Cold Press Technique 2.0, and C-FPACK packaging, it delivers lasting endurance without the bulk. Paired with 90W FlashCharge[5], X200 FE is built to keep up with extended entertainment and productivity throughout the day. The device is also certified with SGS Triple Protection and IP68 & IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance[6], making X200 FE a trustworthy companion — rain or shine.

With a brightness of 1800 nits (HBM) and 2160 Hz Full-Range PWM Dimming, the 1.5K LTPO display delivers vivid visuals that remain smooth and easy on the eyes. Combined with multiple Eye Protection Modes[7] and SGS Low Blue Light Certification, it’s designed for long hours of comfortable viewing without visual fatigue.

AI-Powered for a Smarter, Effortless Experience[8]

X200 FE brings AI-powered ease to everyday tasks with a suite of intuitive features that make life smoother and more efficient. With Gemini Assistant by Google, users can effortlessly plan schedules, explore local hotspots, and organize to-dos — all through natural conversation. Features like AI Captions, Circle to Search, Live Text, and AI Screen Translation simplify interactions with on-screen content, making it easier to explore, translate, and search information in real time.

Running on the latest Funtouch OS, X200 FE offers a more personalized, playful experience while ensuring privacy and long-term smooth performance. From bold visuals to smart usability upgrades, it’s designed to feel intuitive, dynamic, and fun — every time you pick it up.

[1] Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.31 inches in the full rectangle. Actual display area is slightly smaller. [2] Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage. [3] The actual field of view is 120 degrees, while after cropping and correction, the output is 108 degrees. [4] Data comes from vivo lab tests and actual results may vary depending on the environment and conditions. Actual battery capacity may vary by region. [5] Actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes and subject to actual usage. [6] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529. The dust and water resistance is not permanent and may be reduced with daily use. Damage caused by liquid ingress is not covered by warranty. [7] This product is not intended for medical use. [8] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use.

