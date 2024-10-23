VIZTA Smart and Portable Telescope: Redefining Stargazing with AI Technology

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Introducing the VIZTA Smart and Portable Telescope, a groundbreaking innovation merging ChatGPT AI technology with stellar observation and birdwatching. Boasting a 5-group 7-element optical system, ED dispersion lenses, and multi-layer AR coating, VIZTA promises unparalleled optical performance.

In Stellar Mode, VIZTA employs the StellarTrack algorithm for precise star tracking and effortless deep-space imaging. For birdwatching, it identifies over 10,000 bird species with a remarkable 95% accuracy. VIZTA redefines panoramic smart photography experiences!



Engineering Excellence:

With a proprietary 5-group 7-element optical system utilizing ED lenses and AR coatings, VIZTA achieves exceptional imaging clarity with over 99.5% light transmission.

Innovative Design:

Inspired by spiral galaxies, VIZTA features a sleek, ergonomic design crafted from eco-friendly ABS composite materials. Its compatibility with various smartphones and standard tripod mounts ensures seamless integration into daily and outdoor adventures.

Revolutionary Features:

1. ChatGPT-Based AI Telescope: Pioneering the integration of ChatGPT AI technology, VIZTA offers personalized stargazing guidance through natural language interaction, setting a new standard for intelligent device engagement.

2. Precision Optics: Equipped with a precision optical system, VIZTA simplifies astronomical photography processes and enhances image quality for users to capture stunning celestial objects effortlessly.

3. Smart Photography: StellarTrack algorithm enables precise star tracking, simplifying traditional astronomy photography processes, while birdwatching mode boasts advanced stabilization and AI recognition capabilities.

VIZTA Smart and Portable Telescope is now live on Kickstarter, with plans to debut at CES 2025. Experience the future of stargazing and birdwatching with VIZTA’s intelligent observation solutions.

For more information, visit the VIZTA Kickstarter campaign page.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/viztalab/vizta-i-portable-telescope-smartphone-vision-booster

