Waffle House post about ‘realest ID’ goes viral, prompting TSA response on social media

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) entered a socia media debate this week by clarifying that the Waffle House IDs possessed by some customers of the popular restaurant will “not suffice” as personal identification for travel.

A flight passenger posted a photo on X of his yellow Waffle House ID with the caption, “TSA might want REAL ID, but I have the realest ID.”

The post garnered some 2.1 million views, with thousands of reposts and likes.

TSA responded to the social post by saying the ID does not comply with federal rules and will not be accepted at security check points.

“Respectfully, no … Waffle House IDs will not suffice as a REAL ID alternative (sorry),” TSA responded on X.

Many X users took to the comments section to weigh in on the post.

“How does one even acquire this?” asked a man.

Another user commented, “And I thought this was America.”

Said yet another person, “I have never been so jealous of an internet stranger.”

A user asked, “Where do I get my Waffle House identification?”

“Honestly, takes a lot more documentation to get that badge than REAL ID does,” commented an X user.

One man joked, “I thought [the] Costco card was the realest ID.”

A few weeks ago, the TSA advised travelers not to use a Costco card as identification.

“We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person, but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

On May 7, the REAL ID requirement took effect, requiring flyers to obtain the new identification with a star in the upper right corner in order to fly.

Other forms of identification that are accepted in lieu of a REAL ID include a valid U.S. passport or passport card, DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry, Department of Defense IDs, permanent resident cards and border crossing cards, according to the TSA.

