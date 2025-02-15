Walking isn’t just about hitting 10,000 steps. What we can learn about how people walk in Italy, France, Japan and more.

In our fast-paced, goal-oriented society, walking is often viewed as a means to an end — a way to reach our 10,000 daily steps or burn those daily calories. However, cultures around the world have long recognized walking as much more than just physical exercise. From Italy’s social “passeggiata” to Japan’s meditative “forest bathing,” various walking traditions offer unique perspectives on this simple yet profound movement.

By incorporating elements of these traditions into our own walking practices, we can enrich our experiences and reap a wider range of benefits. We can use walking as a tool for social connection, mindfulness, spiritual growth and creative inspiration. We can learn to slow down, to be more present in our surroundings and to find joy and meaning in the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other.

Italy’s passeggiata: A social stroll

As the sun begins to set in towns across Italy, a cherished tradition unfolds. The passeggiata, derived from the Italian verb passeggiare, meaning “to walk,” is a leisurely evening stroll that typically takes place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. This isn’t just any walk — it’s a social event, a chance to see and be seen, to connect with neighbors and friends and to participate in the vibrant life of the community.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

During the passeggiata, the pace is deliberately slow, allowing for frequent stops to chat, window-shop or simply observe the bustling scene.

The passeggiata serves multiple purposes in Italian culture. Historically, it was once a way for young people to meet potential partners under the watchful eyes of their families. Today, it remains an important social ritual, fostering a sense of community and belonging. It’s also a natural way to incorporate gentle exercise into daily life, promoting both physical and mental well-being.

What we can learn from the passeggiata is the value of walking as a social activity. In our increasingly isolated world, the idea of a daily communal walk offers a simple yet effective way to strengthen social bonds and combat loneliness. It reminds us that walking doesn’t have to be a solitary pursuit or a race against the clock — it can be a joyful, shared experience that enriches our social lives and connects us to our communities.

Britain’s bimble: Walking without purpose

In contrast to the structured social nature of the passeggiata, the British concept of a “bimble” embraces a more free-form approach to walking. To bimble means to walk at a leisurely pace without any particular destination or purpose. It’s about the joy of meandering and letting your feet and curiosity guide you wherever they may lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

The term “bimble” itself evokes a sense of whimsy and lightness. It’s not about covering a certain distance or reaching a specific goal; it’s about the simple pleasure of movement and discovery. A bimble might take you down winding country lanes, through bustling city streets or along a quiet shoreline. The key is to approach the walk with an open mind and a willingness to embrace whatever you might encounter along the way.

Bimbling encourages a different kind of mindfulness than more purposeful forms of walking. Without a set destination or time constraint, you’re free to notice the small details of your surroundings, the play of light on leaves, the texture of a stone wall or the melody of birdsong. It’s a practice that can help cultivate a sense of presence and appreciation for the world around us.

The lesson we can take from bimbling is the value of aimlessness. In a world that often prioritizes productivity and goal setting, there’s something refreshing and even revolutionary about walking simply for the sake of walking. Bimbling reminds us that not every activity needs to have a purpose beyond the simple joy of doing it.

Japan’s shinrin-yoku: Forest bathing

In Japan, the practice of shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing,” offers yet another perspective on walking. Developed in the 1980s as a physiological and psychological exercise, shinrin-yoku involves taking slow, mindful walks through forests to improve overall well-being and is personally one of my favorite daily walks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

More in Lifestyle

Unlike hiking, which often focuses on reaching a destination or achieving a physical goal, forest bathing is about immersing oneself fully in a forest atmosphere. Walkers are encouraged to engage all their senses, to listen to the rustle of leaves, smell the air surrounding them, feel the texture of tree bark and observe the dappled light through the trees.

Research has shown that forest bathing can have significant health benefits, including reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, boosting immune function and improving mood and cognitive function. These benefits are attributed not only to the physical act of walking but also to the phytoncides — antimicrobial organic compounds — released by trees and plants.

The practice of shinrin-yoku teaches us the importance of connecting with nature through walking. In our increasingly urbanized world, it reminds us of the healing power of natural environments and encourages us to seek out green spaces, even if it’s just a local park. It also emphasizes the value of slowing down and fully engaging our senses while walking, rather than rushing through the experience or distracting ourselves with technology.

India’s darshan: Walking as reverence

In India, the practice of darshan offers yet another dimension to walking. Darshan, which literally means “sight” or “vision” in Sanskrit, involves walking around a temple or sacred site as a form of reverence and spiritual practice.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

This ritualistic walk, often performed clockwise, is believed to add energy to the sacred object or site. It’s not just about physical movement; it’s a deeply spiritual practice that combines walking with prayer, meditation and devotion. Pilgrims might perform multiple circumambulations, each one seen as an opportunity to deepen their spiritual connection.

Darshan walks can vary in scale, from circling a small shrine to undertaking lengthy pilgrimages around sacred mountains or entire cities. Regardless of the distance, the focus is on the internal journey as much as the external one. Each step is an opportunity for reflection, gratitude and spiritual growth.

What we can learn from darshan is the potential for walking to be a spiritual or contemplative practice. It reminds us that walking can be a form of moving meditation, a way to connect with something larger than ourselves. Even for those who aren’t religious, the idea of walking with intention and reverence can add depth and meaning to the experience.

Originating in 19th century Paris, the concept of the “flaneur” presents yet another approach to walking. A flaneur is a person who strolls the city streets, observing urban life with a mix of curiosity and detachment. This practice turns the urban landscape into a new world to explore.

Advertisement Advertisement

The flaneur tradition encourages us to approach our familiar environments with fresh eyes. It teaches us to be curious about our surroundings and to notice the details and rhythms of urban life that we might otherwise overlook. This practice can transform even the most routine walk into an opportunity for discovery.

These diverse walking traditions from around the world offer a rich tapestry of perspectives on this fundamental human activity. From the social connection of the passeggiata and the mindful nature immersion of shinrin-yoku to the purposeless wandering of a bimble and the spiritual reverence of darshan, each practice reminds us that walking can be so much more than just a form of exercise or a way to get from point A to point B. It’s a path of self-discovery, exploration and transformation.

Jennifer Walsh is a writer, founder of Wellness Walks With Walsh and co-author of Walk Your Way Calm.

Source