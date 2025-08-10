Monday, August 11, 2025
Walmart's selling a $280 tower fan for $60 (and 9 more fab deals)

While it may feel like summer is almost over, we still have plenty of time left. If you are still in need of a cooling fan to get through the remaining heatwaves of the season (yes, plural … ugh), you’re in luck. We found a $280 Dreo tower fan at Walmart for a whopping $220 off. And if you’ve got any last-minute travel plans, we’ve got you covered. These supportive and comfortable Dr. Scholls sneakers went viral on TikTok for being a great travel shoe and they are over 30% off today. And if you’re looking to stay charged while on the go, this portable charger is down to just $18 right now. You’ll find all these hot deals (and more!) below.

Amazon

$60 at Walmart
Amazon

@shescutesy said she walked over 50,000 steps in them. These lightweight slip-ons have an antimicrobial, anti-odor insole that prevents your feet from smelling while you walk around on hot, sticky days. They also have anatomical cushioning for added comfort and support. A small platform gives you a little boost.

This 32%-off deal drops them to one of their best prices in months.

$75 at Amazon

Amazon

Save $13 with coupon

$10 at Amazon

Amazon

wildfires affecting the air quality where you live? According to AirNow, investing in an air purifier with a HEPA filter — like this one — can help remove airborne particles from your home. What makes this model stand out is the fact that its filter can last for up to five years before needing a replacement, saving you money in the long run. Plus, at under five pounds, it’s easy to move from room to room, and a light-up display provides air quality updates in real-time.

Speaking of saving money, this Shark model costs as much as $180 in certain colors, and it’s only dipped lower than this once (by just 10 bucks).

$130 at Amazon

Amazon

lip mask — gives your pout a subtle hue while providing a plumping effect, thanks to polypeptides and ceramides.

There are eight lovely shades to choose from, and all are on sale; in fact, I’ve never seen this serum on sale for less.

$15 at Amazon

Amazon

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

$25 at Walmart
Amazon

Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini said she was so thrilled when she saw this deal, she “could barely type.” Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. “Since we lose moisture and elasticity as we age, the humectant hyaluronic acid, an ingredient which binds to water — and can hold a whopping 1,000 times its weight in water — is key to any quality anti-aging skin care regimen,” she says. “You’d be hard-pressed to find a better hyaluronic acid serum than this award-winning version.”

Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots … plus, it’s within a dollar of its lowest price on record. Need any more convincing that it belongs in your cart?

$9 at Amazon

Amazon

Senior Deals Writer Chris McGraw, this on-the-go juicer-upper “is powerful enough to recharge an iPhone two times and AirPods Pro about 13 times.”

He adds, “The power bank supports fast charging and can boost an iPhone to 60% in just 25 minutes. The gadget’s 15-layer SmartProtect system eliminates the risks of overheating, overvoltage and other mishaps that might damage your devices. It features three separate ports (two USB-A, one USB-C), which means you can charge up to three devices at once. And that cute paw print? It’s a charge indicator that lets you see how much power is left at a glance.”

It’s only dipped lower than this by $1, so snag one while you can save nearly 40%.

$19 at Amazon

GearLight

$21 at Amazon

More of the best sales to shop today:

  • Adidas: Get up to 40% off sale shoes and apparel during the back-to-school sale.

  • Anthropologie: Save up to 65% on homewares, clothing, accessories and more.

  • Brooklinen: Score bedding, bath linens and more for up to 75% off.

  • Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.

  • Cozy Earth: Get up to 55% off Oprah-approved bedding, loungewear and more, plus take 35% off your purchase by applying our exclusive code YAHOO at checkout.

  • Everlane: Snag up to 70% off sale styles.

  • J.Crew: Save up to 50% on summer styles, plus up to an extra 60% on select sale items with code ADDTOBAG.

  • Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 75% off just about everything.

  • Loft: Save up to 40% on new arrivals.

  • Nordstrom: Shop back-to-school items for up to 40% off and designer clearance for up to 60% off.

  • Nordstrom Rack: Take up to 70% off summer styles.

  • Old Navy: Score up to 40% off back-to-school items and more.

  • REI: Get up to 75% off camping supplies, running gear and past-season deals.

  • Spanx: Score up to 70% off sale items.

  • Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on brands like Staub, Le Creuset and more.

  • Target: Get up to 40% off floor-care items, 25% off towels and more.

  • Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.

  • Wayfair: Stock up on furniture, decor and more, and save up to 70%.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

