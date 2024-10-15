Want quality audio without remortgaging your home? These JBL earbuds are 50% off

I’ll never forget the first time I tried active noise-cancelling headphones. It was on a flight from L.A. to Auckland. On a whim, I had purchased an expensive pair from Bose, and when the plane’s engines fired up, I flipped the ANC switch. For someone who had flown over a quarter million miles up to that point, I can honestly say that they were life-changing.

Thankfully, headphones have come a long way since I took that flight a decade ago, which means you don’t have to plop down $300 (or more) for quality ANC. Take these JBL Tune Buds, for instance — they pack in noise-cancelling goodness and plenty more features, and they’re on sale for $50.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Active noise cancelling, thumping bass, a talk-through mode and up to 48 hours of battery life, all for $50? All from a company you’ve actually heard of? I may be a tech writer, but I shouldn’t have to write much more to convince you that JBL Tune Buds are a worthy buy. But hey, I will anyway: This matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these earbuds.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you’ve never owned ANC headphones, let me say this: Your ears are worth it. Your playlists, audiobooks and true-crime podcasts are worth it. Heck, your phone calls with your in-laws are worth it (okay, maybe not). Noise cancellation can get rid of distractions, which means you can be more productive at work, and has even been shown to lower stress hormones and improve your overall mood.

In addition to ANC, these feature Bluetooth 5.3 for better connectivity, a TalkThru mode so you don’t have to worry about removing your headphones to have a conversation, and up to 48 hours of battery life with the charging case. And when it comes to travel, they make it easier to sit down, turn on a podcast and tune out, turning what is usually an anxiety-inducing affair into a relaxing escape (even if the guy sitting next to you keeps stealing your armrest).

These earbuds come in black, white, navy and a surprisingly attractive lavender. They’re dust- and sweat-resistant, which means you can wear them to the gym or out on a run. Speaking of running, they also feature Ambient Aware mode, so you can stay attuned to your surroundings while out and about.

With TalkThru mode, you can switch from blocking out the world to inviting it in, all without removing your earbuds. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 2,000 five-star reviewers rave about JBL Tune Buds, and more than 10,000 pairs have been sold in the past month.

Pros 👍

“After losing one of my old earbuds after meeting the founder of Culver’s at the first Culver’s Restaurant, a truly historic moment in my life, I was adrift,” wrote one user, in what truly has to be the best-ever opening line for an Amazon review. “I found these earbuds while morosely scrolling through Amazon in an attempt to find the same brand and style that I had. … These have great battery life. I charge them on Sundays and use them the whole week without issue. The Bluetooth connection is smooth and I love the range of features available with them.”

The JBL app was another positive for more than one reviewer, including this one, who shared that “downloading the app was simple and it installed quickly. The interface is nicely laid out, and is reminiscent of other audio apps for buds with controls for noise cancelation, equalizer, and touch features. Simple to navigate and customize.”

The customizable fit and listening experience stood out for this happy reviewer: “You can change which sounds are more prevalent which is a super neat feature to adjust to your liking, the different sizes are nice as well, play around with them to see which fits best for different situations. For example, the smallest ones fit really nice but the medium ones are perfect so they don’t fall out if I wanna go on a run or exercise or something.”

Cons 👎

One self-described “JBL fan” mentioned that the noise cancellation and fit weren’t as good as she had hoped they would be. “They don’t drown out my husband’s snoring completely. And they slowly slide out of my ears, [so] the fit could be better. I have the blue ones, so color options are great, sound quality is an 8 out 10. Price fits the quality.”

This four-star reviewer also had slight fit issues: “The earbuds stay in my ears when I am just sitting around but they need some help when out and about.”

