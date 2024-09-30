Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein

Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein joins CNBC’s ‘Money Movers’ to discuss the company’s third-quarter earnings beat, how it plans to continue to grow and maintain strong consumer demand, and more.

08:18

5 hours ago

