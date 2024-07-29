We asked a podiatrist for shoe recommendations — they’re all on sale at Amazon

A great pair of shoes is a must in any wardrobe. You no longer have to sacrifice support for style, either: The comfiest, cushiest kicks deliver both, and if you’ve been waiting to replace old favorites (or perhaps add a new pair to your collection), now is the time.

Yahoo asked Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, a New York-based podiatrist, to pick the coziest shoes she’s been coveting as of late. And guess what? They’re all available from Amazon, and they’re all on sale. Whatever ails you and your feet, you’re bound to find something that soothes your tired tootsies here. Keep scrolling for Zaydenberg’s top picks.

Amazon These comfy Tommy Hilfigers have a thick rubber sole that doesn’t just look cool: It also helps absorb shock with each step. They also slip right on, no fussing with laces required. Grab them for up to 50% off. “They’re supportive, accommodative, and the rubber sole is shock-absorbing,” Dr. Zaydenberg says. “It’s a good fit for people with metatarsalgia and plantar fasciitis.” Tip: Metatarsalgia, or inflammation at the ball of your foot, and plantar fasciitis (inflamed tissue at the bottom of the foot) can often be the most painful in the a.m. — so wear these on your morning walks. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Zaydenberg loves these stylish kicks, and she’s in good company: They have over 15,000 five-star reviews to back them up. “The toe box is bendable, and looks accommodative, especially for people who have wide feet, bunions and hammertoes,” explains Zaydenberg. “The shank looks supportive too.” Reviewers say they’re lightweight, with just the right mix of give and support. The cushy memory foam insole absorbs impact, while the flexible rubber sole feels like a dream. The soft mesh upper is happily breathable — no overly toasty toes here. And each shoe weighs only 0.8 pounds! These winners are available in 21 different colors, so grab a couple of pairs. Save $41 with coupon and Prime $39 at Amazon

Amazon Clarks are known for comfort and support, and these classic leather loafers are no exception. They’re packed with extra cushioning, from the heel cup to the breathable footbed. They have a small platform heel (hence the “bubble” in the name) and are perfect for, well, whatever is keeping you on your toes. Says Dr. Zaydenberg: “They’re excellent for people with peripheral vascular disease and different toe deformities.” Are your feet hard to fit? These come in women’s sizes 5 to 12 in narrow, regular, wide and extra-wide. Choose from 10 colors and styles. $47 at Amazon

Amazon This sporty sneaker, marked down in a bunch of colors and sizes, is made entirely of soft, supple leather. The chunky style will win you points around town too. You’ll want to wear these with everything: leggings, jeans, even skirts and dresses. Choose from eight colors. Zaydenberg is most intrigued by the shoe’s thick base. “The platform is good for people with insertional Achilles tendonitis,” she says. Translation: You’re experiencing inflammation at the back of your foot, where your Achilles tendon meets the heel bone. “Elevating your heel is relaxing the Achilles tendon, and it provides less tension in the area of concern,” Zaydenberg adds. $58 at Amazon

