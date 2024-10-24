Wearers say this No. 1 bestselling lounge set rivals Spanx — it’s down to $37

On the hunt for a comfy, throw-on-and-go ensemble that’ll look effortlessly cool whether you’re running errands or dashing to your boarding gate? The Anrabess Two-Piece Sweatsuit is your ticket to staying on-trend (not to mention super-comfy) all fall and winter. It’s never been a more attractive choice than right now, and you can even wear them separately, meaning this one purchase will translate into a plethora of outfit possibilities. Not bad for a “mere” sweatsuit!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

You’re looking at the lowest price for this trendy twosome since October Prime Day. The two-piece ensemble is just $37 right now, down from $50. That’s a near-30% markdown, and at this price you’d be wise to grab a couple shades to add to your cold-season wardrobe.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Many shoppers say this luxe-looking loungewear set stands out due to its resemblance in both style and quality to Spanx’s Air Essentials, which have celebrity fans like Oprah, who put it on her famous Favorite Things list last year. However, we don’t all have Oprah’s bank account (wouldn’t that be nice?), and so saving big on a lookalike is definitely smart for anyone looking to add a little sporty chic to their fall and winter wardrobe. This duo definitely fits the bill: Aside from its trendy, slightly oversized fit and half-zip top, it’s also crafted to look as great on as it feels, thanks to its soft and stretchy rayon-polyester-spandex fabric. It’s an ideal outfit for running errands, lounging around at home or staying relaxed during big travel days.

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,500 Amazon reviewers have given the Anrabess sweatsuit a fashionable five-star rating, with many saying it looks like a high-end loungewear set and wears like a dream.

Pros 👍

“This is the perfect lounge set! I’ll buy another one before I buy Spanx brand, considering the set is just as cute and light with a cheaper price tag,” revealed one reviewer.

Another shopper agreed with the brand comparison: “This set is definitely a dupe to the Spanx sweatsuit and practically feels the same minus the extravagant price point,” they wrote. “It looks and feels amazing on and is so comfortable. … This has become my dedicated road trip and airport travel outfit. I plan to order this in another color because it’s a great product. The insides of the sweat suit are buttery and silky, and they are a heavy material, durable and very well made.”

Other wearers are also turning to the Anrabess as their go-to travel ‘fit. “I had an eight-hour flight… Not only was I extremely comfortable, I didn’t need to layer it,” raved a fan. “I also saw another person in the airport with the same tracksuit. I am headed to purchase several more.”

Cons 👎

“Perfect dupe for the Skims Air Essentials,” shared a customer, adding as a caveat, “Only con is that the inside isn’t as soft as the outside, but still nice.”

Multiple reviewers also noted that “the bottoms seem to fit smaller than the top,” so it might be worth sizing up overall if that is a concern.

