Monday, September 15, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsWePlay Teams Up with CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN to Celebrate Its Fourth Anniversary!
Media News

WePlay Teams Up with CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN to Celebrate Its Fourth Anniversary!

admin
By admin
0
6

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The highly popular social entertainment app WePlay announced today that, to express gratitude for users’ longstanding support, it has invited the iconic Japanese anime IP “CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN” to join its anniversary celebration lineup.

WePlay Teams Up with CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN to Celebrate Its Fourth Anniversary!
WePlay Teams Up with CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN to Celebrate Its Fourth Anniversary!

Maruko Joins WePlay for a Surprise Party

From 12:00 PM on September 16 to 12:00 AM on September 26, Maruko will appear as a virtual guest for the very first time on WePlay’s voice rooms. She will interact closely with players, sharing cheerful greetings and delightful surprises. Maruko’s signature smile and everyday stories will bring a warm, healing vibe to the WePlay community.

Exclusive Fourth Anniversary Rewards

  • Exclusive Maruko Virtual Gifts: Specially designed collectible items to make your interactions even more meaningful.
  • Exclusive CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN avatar: Use the exclusive avatar to transform into Maruko and join the anniversary celebration;
  • Will’s Birthday Surprise Party: Spend a heartwarming online celebration with Will and CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN.

CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN: A Beloved Cultural Icon

Originally created by Momoko Sakura, CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN is set in Shimizu City, Shizuoka Prefecture (now Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City), and warmly depicts the everyday life of the Sakura family—especially Maruko, the second daughter and a third-grade elementary school student—as well as her family and friends. The series began serialization in Ribon (SHUEISHA) in 1986 and celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2021.

The television anime adaptation began airing in 1990 and is still broadcast every Sunday at 6 p.m. on the Fuji TV network. The show has also been broadcast in Greater China and many other regions, captivating audiences of all ages around the world and continuing to be beloved for generations.

Four Years of Connection, Same Original Mission

Since launching in Japan four years ago, WePlay has remained committed to creating fun, heartwarming, and diverse social experiences. Through this anniversary celebration, WePlay aims to deliver more surprises and lasting memories while embarking on the next exciting chapter together with its community.

About WePlay

WePlay, a global social entertainment platform under Singapore-based Wejoy, integrates games, entertainment, and social features. With a mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world,” WePlay is committed to co-create an innovative era of gaming and social experiences.

Contactqipeinan@wejoysg.com
Websitehttps://weplayapp.com/

Source

Previous article
She’s traveled to Bali, India and the U.S. alone. Here are her tips for solo female travelers
Next article
NYT Connections hints today for #827: Clues and answers for Monday, Sept. 15
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024