WePlay Teams Up with CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN to Celebrate Its Fourth Anniversary!

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The highly popular social entertainment app WePlay announced today that, to express gratitude for users’ longstanding support, it has invited the iconic Japanese anime IP “CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN” to join its anniversary celebration lineup.



Maruko Joins WePlay for a Surprise Party

From 12:00 PM on September 16 to 12:00 AM on September 26, Maruko will appear as a virtual guest for the very first time on WePlay’s voice rooms. She will interact closely with players, sharing cheerful greetings and delightful surprises. Maruko’s signature smile and everyday stories will bring a warm, healing vibe to the WePlay community.

Exclusive Fourth Anniversary Rewards

Exclusive Maruko Virtual Gifts: Specially designed collectible items to make your interactions even more meaningful.

Specially designed collectible items to make your interactions even more meaningful. Exclusive CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN avatar : Use the exclusive avatar to transform into Maruko and join the anniversary celebration;

: Use the exclusive avatar to transform into Maruko and join the anniversary celebration; Will’s Birthday Surprise Party: Spend a heartwarming online celebration with Will and CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN .

CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN: A Beloved Cultural Icon

Originally created by Momoko Sakura, CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN is set in Shimizu City, Shizuoka Prefecture (now Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City), and warmly depicts the everyday life of the Sakura family—especially Maruko, the second daughter and a third-grade elementary school student—as well as her family and friends. The series began serialization in Ribon (SHUEISHA) in 1986 and celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2021.

The television anime adaptation began airing in 1990 and is still broadcast every Sunday at 6 p.m. on the Fuji TV network. The show has also been broadcast in Greater China and many other regions, captivating audiences of all ages around the world and continuing to be beloved for generations.

Four Years of Connection, Same Original Mission

Since launching in Japan four years ago, WePlay has remained committed to creating fun, heartwarming, and diverse social experiences. Through this anniversary celebration, WePlay aims to deliver more surprises and lasting memories while embarking on the next exciting chapter together with its community.

About WePlay

WePlay, a global social entertainment platform under Singapore-based Wejoy, integrates games, entertainment, and social features. With a mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world,” WePlay is committed to co-create an innovative era of gaming and social experiences.

Contact：qipeinan@wejoysg.com

Website：https://weplayapp.com/

