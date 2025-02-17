What are the healthiest breads to eat? The benefits of sourdough, sprouted grain and more.

Gone are the days when your only choices for bread were white or whole wheat. Now the bread aisle is overflowing with options, from sourdough to sprouted whole grain and more. With so many varieties, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed trying to figure out which one is best for your health.

Bread often gets a bad rap because of its carbohydrates, but it can be a nutritious part of your diet, especially when you choose whole-grain varieties. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that at least half of your grain intake come from whole grains, which provide protein, fiber and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

So which bread should you be reaching for? Here, we break down the nutrients and health benefits of five popular bread choices to help you decide which one fits your needs best.

100% whole wheat bread

Whole wheat bread is a true classic, made by grinding whole wheat kernels into flour while keeping all three main parts of the grain (the bran, germ and endosperm). This helps retain its natural protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, making it a nutrient-dense choice.

It’s also rich in phenolic acids, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Interestingly, a small study suggests that processing bran into whole wheat bread may actually increase the bioavailability of these beneficial compounds.

Eating whole grains, including whole wheat bread, has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain digestive tract cancers. A single 36-gram slice provides about 90 calories, 4.5 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fiber. Plus, it delivers 17% of adult daily needs for selenium, which is an important antioxidant that supports immune function, thyroid health and reproduction.

To make sure you’re getting real whole wheat bread, look for “100% whole wheat” or “whole grain” on the packaging, and double-check that whole wheat is listed as the first ingredient.

Sprouted whole grain

Sprouted grains, which also contain the bran, germ and endosperm, go through a soaking and germination process that boosts their nutrient availability and makes them easier to digest. This process also helps reduce the amount of phytates, compounds that can bind to certain minerals and limit their absorption, allowing your body to get more nutrients from the grains.

While all whole grains have their own health benefits, sprouted whole grains stand out for their potential to support better blood sugar control and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. In fact, research even suggests that sprouted grains may contain higher levels of protein, fiber and antioxidants than non-sprouted grains.

Just one 36-gram slice of sprouted whole wheat bread provides 90 calories, 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, or over 15% of daily fiber needs for women and 10% for men.

Sourdough

Sourdough begins with a fermented mixture of flour and water, known as a starter, which naturally develops yeast and lactic acid bacteria, giving the bread its spongy texture, popular tangy flavor and potential digestive benefits.

For those with gluten sensitivity or digestive concerns like irritable bowel syndrome, sourdough might be your best choice for bread. It’s lower in gluten and fiber while also containing prebiotics that support gut health. Thanks to the fermentation process, sourdough is often easier to digest and may cause less bloating and discomfort than regular wheat-based breads.

While sourdough has less fiber — just 1 gram per 40-gram slice — than whole wheat bread, research suggests that its fermentation process may result in a lower blood sugar response compared to other types of bread, even those with similar sugar content. It also provides about 4 grams of protein and 100 calories per slice, comparable to whole wheat bread. Although sourdough is most commonly made with white flour, it can also be made with whole wheat flour for a more nutrient-dense option.

Flax bread

If you’re looking for a nutritious way to add heart-healthy fats and fiber to your diet, flax bread is a great choice. Typically made with whole grains and flaxseeds, it’s packed with lignans and omega-3 fatty acids (specifically alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA) — both known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Flaxseeds have been linked to various health benefits, from helping to balance blood sugar levels to lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and the risk for heart attacks and strokes. They may also offer some protection against breast cancer and help ease menopausal symptoms, though more research is needed. In particular, studies suggest ALA is associated with a lower risk of death, especially from cardiovascular disease.

The fiber in flaxseeds may also help relieve constipation and ease symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Just one 34-gram slice of flax bread delivers 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber in 80 calories, making it a nutrient-dense bread option.

Oat bread

Similar to flax bread, oat bread is typically made with a combination of oats and wheat flour. Oats are a good source of fiber, particularly beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber known for its health benefits. Research has linked beta-glucans to better blood sugar control after meals and lower total cholesterol.

A 49-gram slice of oat bread provides 6 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 130 calories. Since the amounts of oats can vary between brands, check the ingredients list and look for oats as one of the first ingredients listed to ensure you’re getting the most nutritional benefit.

Which bread is best?

No one bread is best for everyone, as each type offers its own unique health benefits. If you want to boost your fiber intake, sprouted whole grain or 100% whole wheat are great options. For heart health, flax or oat bread might be the way to go, while sourdough could be a better option for digestion and gut health.

If you’re trying to add more whole grains to your diet, bread is an easy place to start. Prioritize whole grains and minimally processed options, as they tend to be higher in nutrients, especially protein and fiber. Reading nutrition labels carefully can help you find a bread that fits your health goals and dietary needs. In the end, the best bread is the one you enjoy and works for you.

Maxine Yeung is a dietitian and board-certified health and wellness coach.

