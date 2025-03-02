What is the healthiest flour? A dietitian sifts through 10 different types

Choosing the right flour is a bit more complicated than it used to be. Before, there was essentially one go-to flour for everything. Now there are seemingly endless options, each with its own perks. Some are high in protein, while others are lower in carbohydrates, and plenty are packed with vitamins and minerals. So how do you choose which is the healthiest flour for you? Understanding the different types and what they bring to the table can help you make the best choice for your baking and cooking needs.

Here’s a breakdown of 10 popular types of flour.

All-purpose flour

The go-to flour for just about anything, all-purpose — most commonly known as white or refined flour — has historically been a kitchen staple. This versatile flour is perfect for baking, breading fried foods and thickening sauces. It’s made from wheat but is refined, meaning the fiber and protein content are lower than some alternative whole-grain flours.

Per cup, all-purpose flour contains 455 calories, 13 grams of protein, 95 grams of carbohydrates and 3.5 grams of fiber.

Whole wheat flour

Whole wheat flour is made from the entire wheat kernel and, as a result, is higher in fiber, iron and B vitamins than all-purpose flour. A cup of whole wheat flour provides at least 38% of adult needs for vitamin B6 and 37% of niacin, both important for metabolism and cell function. It’s also lower in calories (408 to be exact) and carbohydrates (86 grams), but higher in protein (16 grams) and fiber (13 grams, which is more than 3.5 times the amount of fiber in white flour).

Since whole wheat flour is denser, you may need to add more liquids to your recipes to achieve the same texture in baked goods as with white flour. Overall, it’s a great substitution to help boost nutrition in your baking.

Buckwheat flour is a good match for pancakes, quick breads and soba noodles. (Getty Images)

Buckwheat flour

If you’re looking to add a nutty flavor to your pancakes or waffles, give buckwheat flour a try. Made from a grain-like seed, it’s naturally wheat- and gluten-free, making it a good match for recipes with denser textures, like quick breads, pancakes and soba noodles.

This ancient grain flour is loaded with nutrition, offering 11 grams of protein per cup and more than three times the fiber (12.5 grams) of white flour. It’s also rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus and polyphenolic compounds, especially rutin. Rutin is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol. With about 400 calories and 90 grams of carbohydrates per cup, buckwheat flour is a nutritious option for both whole-grain and gluten-free recipes.

Oat flour

Oat flour is not only high in fiber — offering 10 grams per cup — it’s particularly high in beta-glucans, a source of soluble fiber that helps lower cholesterol, promote regular bowel movements and reduce the risk of heart disease. While it works well in baked goods, it tends to produce denser, less structured results unless mixed with other flours. What’s great about oat flour is that it’s easy to make at home by blending oats into a fine powder.

Per cup, oat flour is also lower in calories (360) and carbohydrates (64 grams) than wheat-based flours, while offering a comparable 12 grams of protein.

Almond flour

Almond flour, made from ground blanched almonds, might be the most popular low-carb alternative for wheat flour, with just 16 grams of carbohydrates per cup compared to 95 grams in white flour. Since almonds are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, almond flour is higher in calories (about 600 per cup) but also boasts 25 grams of protein, nearly double that of white flour, along with 9 grams of fiber. It’s also an excellent source of magnesium (meeting more than 75% of daily needs for women and 60% for men), which helps support muscle and nerve function, blood sugar regulation, blood pressure and bone health.

Almond flour works well for making crispy coatings for meats, but in baked goods, it can create a denser texture. If you’re swapping it for white flour, adding an extra egg can help improve structure. Plus, it’s naturally gluten-free, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

Rice flour

Rice flour, another gluten-rice option, is made by finely grinding white or brown rice. It’s got a mild flavor and is easy to digest, with just one gram per cup, making it a good choice for those with sensitive stomachs. Each cup has 524 calories, 10 grams of protein and 113 grams of carbohydrates. Plus, it’s also loaded with the mineral manganese — about 70% of daily needs for women and 55% for men — which supports immunity, bone health and reproduction.

Baking with rice flour can be challenging as it often leads to crumbly textures, but mixing it with other flours might help add structure. Beyond baking, it’s great for thickening sauces, coating fried foods and making dumplings, noodles and rice cakes.

As the name implies, bread flour is specifically for making bread, giving it that chewy texture, and has higher amounts of protein than white flour. (Getty Images)

Bread flour

Bread flour closely resembles white flour, but it’s specifically designed for baking bread. The key difference is that it has a higher protein content (20 grams per cup), since gluten, the protein found in wheat, helps provide more structure and gives bread a chewy texture. While it’s higher in calories (520) and carbohydrates (104 grams) compared to white flour, the fiber content (4 grams) is about the same per cup. Enjoy using bread flour for homemade loaves, buns and pizza dough.

Quinoa flour

Quinoa flour is made from ground quinoa seeds, an ancient grain with a slightly nutty flavor that works well in both sweet and savory dishes. It’s a fantastic gluten-free alternative to whole grain flours, though it performs best when combined with other gluten-free flours to achieve the right texture in baking.

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine of the essential amino acids, and it’s packed with antioxidants. It’s also a good source of iron, providing close to 28% of adult daily needs, along with more than 50% of daily phosphorus needs. Plus, it’s another great source of manganese, delivering 112% of daily needs for women and 88% for men. Per cup, quinoa flour has about 430 calories, 13 grams of protein, 78 grams of carbohydrates and 7 grams of fiber, making it a nutrient-packed choice for gluten-free cooking and baking.

Cassava flour

Another popular gluten- and grain-free option is cassava flour, which is made from the yuca root and has a neutral flavor profile, making it suitable for a variety of recipes. While it’s low in protein, with just one gram per cup, it’s rich in iron with about 5.5 grams per cup (roughly 69% of daily needs for adult men and 31% for women). Iron plays a vital role in red blood cell production, helping to provide oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.

Per cup, cassava flour contains 500 calories, 122 grams of carbohydrates and 7 grams of fiber. It’s pretty versatile for baking and thickening sauces and soups, but may require additional liquid or binding agents for similar textures to white flour.

Coconut flour

Coconut flour, made from ground dried coconut meat, stands out as the highest-fiber flour on this list, packing 44 grams per cup — most of which is insoluble fiber, which helps promote healthy digestion and regular bowel movements. It’s naturally lower in carbohydrates (75 grams per cup) and a great option for those who are gluten- and grain-free. However, it has a slight coconut flavor and sweetness. It works well in muffins, pancakes and cookies, but absorbs a lot of liquid, so it’s not a 1:1 swap for wheat flour. Your best bet is to mix it with other flours for a softer, less dense texture.

Beyond fiber, coconut flour provides 21 grams of protein, more than 50% of daily needs of iron for women and 100% for men and about 62% of adult daily needs of selenium, which supports immune function and thyroid health. Plus, with 2,675 milligrams of potassium per cup, it easily covers at least 75% of adult daily needs. While it’s nutrient-dense, keep in mind it’s also a bit higher in calories per serving, at about 560 per cup.

Maxine Yeung is a dietitian and board-certified health and wellness coach.

