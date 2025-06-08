Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Will Disney and Universal’s massive theme park investments pay off?

Universal Orlando Resort opened Epic Universe in May, its biggest theme park investment to date. The new park cost Comcast a reported $7 billion to build, and doubles Universal Orlando’s footprint in Central Florida. Across town, Walt Disney World is also undertaking a massive expansion and facelift after the company announced a historic $60 billion investment in its experiences segment in 2023. This all happening as a possible tourism slowdown could upset the summer travel season.

