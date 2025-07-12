‘Will’ Takes Off in Taiwan and Launches ‘Low-Sugar Strawberry Flavor’ New Product Thanks to Local Popularity

Following its successful market entry in Taiwan in April, the brand is expanding its product lineup within just three months – a move significantly influenced by the model ‘Song Wooki’

Reduced sugar by 45% compared to the original, adding collagen… Targeting local trends that emphasize both health and beauty

SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — hy (formerly known as Korea Yakult)’s gut health functional fermented milk product ‘Will’ has successfully established itself in the Taiwan market. Riding on the explosive local response, the brand is launching a new ‘Low-Sugar Strawberry Flavor’ product as part of its full lineup expansion. This new product will officially launch on July 9th at approximately 4,200 FamilyMart locations across Taiwan.

‘Will’ first entered Taiwan in April, and from the start, it attracted high consumer interest, quickly gaining a foothold in the local market. Notably, the reputation of ‘Will’ as the ‘nation’s fermented milk’ with 8 bottles sold every second in Korea, along with hy’s 55 years of fermented milk expertise, gave local consumers confidence and led to its initial success.

The newly launched ‘Low-Sugar Strawberry Flavor’ is a strategic product designed to continue this success. It maintains the gut health patent probiotic ‘HP7,’ while using a ‘low-sugar formula’ that reduces sugar content by 45% compared to the original product. In addition, collagen has been added to meet the needs of Taiwanese women consumers who are focused on both health and beauty.

To celebrate the product launch, a large-scale promotion tied to the brand model, (G)I-DLE’s Song Wooki, will be held. Customers who purchase 4 bottles of Will will receive a random Song Wooki keychain (one of 4 designs). This limited-time event is expected to sell out quickly, just like the previous Song Wooki photo card promotion, which sparked a massive demand.

An hy representative stated, “Taiwan is a market with immense growth potential in health awareness and the fermented milk sector. We will continue to introduce new products that quickly reflect local trends and consumer needs, aiming for ‘Will’ to become an everyday health habit for Taiwanese consumers.”

