Wired Magazine Founding Editor Kevin Kelly Visits Rokid Headquarters, Exploring the Future of AR and AI

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kevin Kelly, founding executive editor of Wired magazine, visited Rokid headquarters in Hangzhou for a deep dialogue with Misa Zhu, Founder & CEO of Rokid.

They engaged in a forward-looking conversation on the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and the evolution of human-computer interaction. The meeting came as Rokid transitions from a record-setting Kickstarter campaign into a global pre-order phase.

A Meeting Focused on the Future of Technology

During the visit, Kevin Kelly shared his insights on the development of AI and AR, reaffirming his belief that “smart glasses will be the next iPhone” and suggesting that Chinese companies could take the lead in this area.

Misa Zhu presented Rokid’s history, its advancements in AR and AI, and its long-term goal of “Leave Nobody Behind.” The two parties discussed future human-computer interaction models and the worldwide uptake of AR technologies.

At Rokid’s headquarters, Kevin Kelly explored the newest product lineup, including Rokid Glasses, Rokid AR Spatial, and Rokid AR Studio. He praised the company’s technological innovations and its method of integrating virtual interfaces with physical environments.

Dialogue on AI and Human-Computer Interaction

Following the product demonstrations, the participants engaged in an in-depth discussion on key industry topics, including the evolution of AI, the critical moment for AR adoption, and the long-term development cycle of emerging technologies.

Kevin Kelly highlighted that “the future is already here, but unevenly distributed.” He praised Rokid’s forward-looking strategy and perseverance in developing AR and AI technologies, considering these vital steps to make this future accessible to the public.

Misa Zhu stated that Kevin Kelly’s insights have inspired many in the technology industry, noting that “the future Kevin Kelly envisions is what Rokid works to build every day. His visit and recognition provide great encouragement for us.”

Strengthening Shared Belief in AR and AI Integration

The visit facilitates an exchange of ideas between a global technology thought leader and a top AR enterprise. Kevin Kelly’s insights support Rokid’s ongoing belief that the integration of AR and AI will shape the future of human-computer interaction.

Earlier this month, Rokid announced the successful completion of its Kickstarter campaign for Rokid Glasses, which raised more than US$3.6 million from over 5,000 backers, setting a new global record for XR (mixed reality) crowdfunding.

In addition to its global crowdfunding success, Rokid Glasses recently received the “Product of the Year” and “Golden Prize” awards at the 2025 Hong Kong Electronic Industries Awards (EIA) during the Hong Kong Electronics Fair. These awards further reinforce Rokid’s status as a leading innovator in next-generation human-computer interaction technologies and solidify its worldwide leadership in wearable AI and mixed reality applications.

Although the initial campaign has ended, Rokid Glasses are still available for pre-order on Kickstarter . Customers can continue to order through the official campaign page. Although early discounts and bundle deals are no longer available, Rokid continues to accept pre-orders to satisfy ongoing international demand for its AI-enabled AR glasses.

Rokid continues to dedicate itself to advancing AR+AI integration, improving access to Human-Computer Interaction technologies, and fostering innovation that empowers users across various industries and everyday life.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

Website: https://global.rokid.com/

Source