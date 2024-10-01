Witsbb’s Nutrient Origin Exploration Garners Over 11 Million Online Likes

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “Australia, here we come!” Recently, well-known Chinese bloggers @RainbowCouple traveled from China to Australia to embark on a nutrition traceability journey spanning 10,000 kilometers. They visited the headquarters of Witsbb, and their product origin live stream attracted over 4 million viewers online, garnering more than 11 million likes.

That day, @RainbowCouple’s live stream was set up outside the Sydney Opera House. During the live stream, several “star products” from Witsbb were featured, including Witsbb’s “allergy-free” DHA, Vitamin AD, Little Blue Box liquid calcium, Vitamin C, and probiotics for intestinal sensitivity. These products were all made available for purchase, allowing consumers to not only enjoy the scenic views but also buy Australian “souvenirs.” Many viewers left comments asking, “Can you add more stock?” and “The prices at the source are just too good!”



Well-known Chinese bloggers recommended Witsbb products outside the Sydney Opera House

In response to the calls of a wide consumer base, @RainbowCouple initiated their second live stream at Go Vita, an organic health food and supplement chain store. The audience in the live stream was able to clearly see the local prices of these products in Australia.

In addition to @RainbowCouple, well-known Chinese bloggers @LiuNanXiCouple also traveled from China to Australia to visit the production and R&D facilities of Witsbb, personally witnessing the high-quality raw materials, advanced processes, and stringent standards behind the brand. “Why do many mothers trust Witsbb so much? Because it’s really strict.” Both @RainbowCouple and @LiuNanXiCouple expressed, “Witsbb’s Vitamin AD is also very reassuring for young infants; it has passed Australia’s TGA certification, which makes people feel more secure and at ease.”

“Witsbb’s Vitamin AD is also very reassuring for young infants; with its certification from Australia’s TGA, it gives people greater peace of mind.“

“Brand origin live streaming has opened up new trade channels for many international brands, building an effective and interconnected bridge to accelerate their entry into the Chinese market. The reason why the origin live streams by Chinese bloggers are so popular with consumers is largely because they visit the source of the brands. This not only represents quality products but also builds a sense of trust, which is the fundamental significance of origin live streaming,” stated Brooky, CEO of Witsbb.

