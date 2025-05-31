Sunday, June 1, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelWoman makes 'miracle' discovery in debris 7 months after surviving Hurricane Helene...
Travel

Woman makes ‘miracle’ discovery in debris 7 months after surviving Hurricane Helene with boyfriend

admin
By admin
0
5

Nearly a year after a deadly landslide destroyed her mountain home rental during Hurricane Helene, Kylie Landolfi of North Carolina made a surprising discovery.

The 22-year-old found her lost iPhone buried in rubble near the ruins of her home in Bat Cave.

She had been living there with her boyfriend, Andrew, 23, when the storm triggered a landslide in Sept. 2024.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH ANCIENT BREAD THAT SURVIVED UNDERGROUND FOR 5,000 YEARS 

The couple’s house was pushed off its foundation, forcing them to flee with their three pets, news agency SWNS reported.

They escaped just moments before disaster struck again.

Kylie Landolfi and her boyfriend Andrew survived a landslide at a rented mountain home in Bat Cave, North Carolina in September 2024, which was triggered by Hurricane Helene. It pushed the home off its foundation and down the mountain with the couple inside. They escaped the rubble, with minimal injuries, just seconds before a second landslide hit.

Nearly a year after a deadly landslide destroyed her North Carolina rental home during Hurricane Helene, a woman made a miraculous discovery of a precious personal item. (SWNS)

The ground gave way a second time, sending more debris crashing down the mountainside.

“We escaped the rubble just seconds before a second landslide hit,” said Landolfi.

She added, “With no shoes, phones or supplies, we were exposed and hit by dirt and debris.”  

The couple survived with minimal injuries, per SWNS.

RARE DIAMOND BROOCH FOUND HIDING IN JEWELRY BOX DELIVERS ‘SPECIAL MOMENT’ 

“We cared for an injured neighbor with a punctured lung and helped rescue a family of four trapped near the slide zone,” said Landolfi, “including a mother with a shattered ankle and a child with a broken leg.”

“We escaped the rubble just seconds before a second landslide hit.”

Landolfi and her boyfriend sheltered in a nearby home for 27 hours before firefighters arrived.

They spent that time helping to care for seriously injured neighbors, SWNS noted. The couple said they relied on instinct and teamwork to stay safe.

Kylie Landolfi and her boyfriend Andrew survived a landslide at a rented mountain home in Bat Cave, North Carolina in September 2024, which was triggered by Hurricane Helene. It pushed the home off its foundation and down the mountain with the couple inside. They escaped the rubble, with minimal injuries, just seconds before a second landslide hit.

Kylie Landolfi and her boyfriend Andrew survived a landslide at their rented mountain home in Bat Cave, North Carolina, in Sept. 2024, triggered by Hurricane Helene. It pushed their home off its foundation and down the mountain.  (SWNS)

Landolfi said she’d returned to the site several times but had been unable to recover any belongings.

In April 2025, Bat Cave Disaster Relief helped her access the area for another search.

That’s when she made a wild discovery.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

“While digging through rubble, I found my iPhone dusty but seemingly intact,” she said.

“We had lost almost every photo of our ferrets and the home we loved and almost every picture of our ferrets that did not escape,” she said. 

Kylie Landolfi and her boyfriend Andrew survived a landslide at a rented mountain home in Bat Cave, North Carolina in September 2024, which was triggered by Hurricane Helene. It pushed the home off its foundation and down the mountain with the couple inside. They escaped the rubble, with minimal injuries, just seconds before a second landslide hit.

Landolfi, 22, found her lost iPhone buried in rubble near the ruins of her home in North Carolina many months after Hurricane Helene.  (SWNS)

“The phone’s discovery felt like a miracle … I could not believe it.”

The phone appeared intact, said SWNS, even though it had been buried for seven months, surviving landslides and harsh outdoor conditions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“It even took me a second to realize how crazy it was to be holding my phone that survived two landslides and seven months outside,” she said.

Broken cellphone abandoned and lost among the gravel. Used in story about woman recovering phone from rubble following the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

While digging through rubble, a woman in North Carolina found the iPhone she’d lost (not pictured) months earlier during Hurricane Helene.  (iStock)

“We never imagined we would find either phone and had grieved the loss of the contents already.”

“The phone’s discovery felt like a miracle.”

Many of the couple’s most cherished memories, they said, were stored only on that device.

“For those wondering, no, we had not updated our iCloud storage,” she said, as SWNS reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We had a hard drive that everything was on, but when your whole house is destroyed, having a hard drive in the same place as your phones does not help.”

Reem Amro is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Source

Previous article
Travelers are taking ‘a more frugal approach’ to summer vacations this year, expert says
Next article
EOFY Sale 2025: Slash Winter Power Bills with BLUETTI’s Smart Energy Solutions
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024