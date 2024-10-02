World-traveling couple walks across ‘least-visited country’ in under 60 seconds

Walking across an entire country sounds like a big feat.

But for one of the smallest nations in the world, it barely takes a minute.

Tuvalu, a Pacific island north of Fiji, is one of the smallest countries in the world, and it’s the “least visited,” according to multiple sources.

The island is only 10 square miles at an elevation of less than 10 feet above sea level, according to National Geographic.

Tuvalu, surrounded by blue waters, was formed around the Te Namo Lagoon, leaving only a ring of land for its less than 12,000 natives.

Hudson and Emily Crider, a married couple from Pennsylvania, are making it their goal to visit every country in the world – and destination No. 183 was Tuvalu.

The couple posted a video to their social media on Sept. 24 stating that they’d be walking across the “entire country,” joking that the trek should only be done by “professionals.”

“Because it takes intense preparation, serious hydration and the best of the best snacks,” Emily Crider said in the video.

“Now, if you wanted to, you could walk across an entire country like America, or you could fly to the least visited country in the world, Tuvalu, which also happens to be one of the smallest,” she added.

Emily Crider continued, saying that “in 30 seconds, you can walk across the entire country.”

“We made it!” she exclaimed at the end of the 33-second video.

The Criders told Fox News Digital that Tuvalu is less visited than North Korea, and it takes less than 30 minutes to drive from one end to the other.

The couple described the country as “beautiful, and what makes it even more special is the friendliness of the locals.”

“For anyone interested in traveling here, a highlight is that every evening, hundreds of people gather on the airport runway to play sports,” they said in a joint statement sent via Instagram direct messenger.

“It’s such a special atmosphere to be part of.”

The traveling pair also recommended renting a moped to drive the length of the country.

“We are so happy we could visit Tuvalu.”

